Top news developments in Karnataka on April 11, 2024

April 11, 2024 10:52 am | Updated 11:00 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

Muslims pray on Eid, marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan, at Chamarajpet playground in Bengaluru on April 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

1. Id-Ul-Fitr, marking the end of the month of Ramzan, is being celebrated in most parts of Karnataka today while it was celebrated yesterday in the coastal region.

2. Lok Sabha election campaign is picking up steam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Karnataka for the third time on April 14, while Telugu star and Jana Sena Party leader Pavan Kalyan is expected to campaign in areas dominated by Telugu speakers.

3. Rains continue to elude Bengaluru and there is no sign of water crisis easing either. The first April rains in Bengaluru are now predicted between April 12 and 14. Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar said the board will supply water from the Hesaraghatta water supply unit if the water crisis worsens in May.

4. Samajavadi Snehitara Balaga and Srushti Publications are jointly organising the release of “Henavaguttiruva Ganarajya”, translated from The crooked timber of new India, written by Parakala Prabhakhara, to Kannada by Rahu. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will release the translated book at Gandhi Bhavan, near Shivananda Circle, Kumarakrupa Road at 5 p.m.

5. Sri Rama Mandali presents vocal concert by Nandini Rao, who will be accompanied by Vishwajit Mathur on violin and Nagendra Prasad on mridanga. The programme will be held at the mandali premises East End, A Main Road, 9th Block, Jayanagar at 6.30 p.m.

6. Sree Ramaseva Mandali is organising Ramanavami music concert by Abhishek Raghuram and party, at Old Fort High School Ground, Chamarajpet, 6.30 p.m.

