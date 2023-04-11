Top news developments in Karnataka on April 11, 2023

April 11, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 11:32 am IST

1. After days of negotiations and discussions, the BJP is expected to release its first list of candidates either by tonight or early tomorrow. Both Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa have been in discussions with national leaders over the last few days.

2. Demonstration of underwater rescue and cutting of railway coaches by NDRF, SDRF, Railway and other agencies is being held today at Indian Railway Institute of Disaster Management premises from 11 a.m. onwards.

3. Sri Ram Navami music programme continue in Bengaluru:

A. Concert by Delhi Sridhar and party, 4.30 p.m. will be followed by concert by Balu Masti and party at 6,30 p.m. at Sri Ramaseva Mandali pandal, Old Fort High School ground, Chamarajpet.

B. Vocal concert by Sikkil Gurucharan and party, Sree Seshadripuram Rama Seva Samithi, Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Street, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

C. Yakshagana Talamaddale ‘Krishna Sandhana’ by Kuriya Vitala Shastry Samskruthika Prathistana, Ujjire, Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, 6.30 p.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

1. India Conservation Conference to mark 50 years of Project Tiger concludes with field visit to Bandipur, and workshops.

2. Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering will give details on cultural programme to be held on April 12 in association with Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Dakshina Kannada SVEEP Committee will organise an exhibition of cartoons at St Agnes College in Mangaluru to create awareness on the need to vote. The committee to demonstrate voting through EVMs. A street play will also be held.

2. Udupi SVEEP Committee uses waste collection vehicles to spread awareness on the need to vote by displaying banners and through audio messages.

From north Karnataka

1. JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy to visit Saundatti today. He is likely to induct Saurabh Chopra, Congress rebel, into JD(S).

2. Basava Kendra to give details on its month-long event planned in Hubballi.