April 10, 2024

1. The results of II pre-university exams announced. As many as 5.52 lakh students, out of 6.81 lakh who had appeared for the exams, have passed. At 81.15%, this year’s pass percentage has increased by 6.48 points. Dakshnina Kannada district tops in pass percentage with 97.37%., followed by Udupi with 96.80%.

2. The day after Ugadi is celebrated across Karnataka as Hosa Thodaku, a day of feasting with meat delicacies But with skyrocketing prices, it has been a tough time for many from middle and lower middle class families.

3. Candidates continue hectic campaign for elections to be held for 14 constituencies on April 26, despite the scorching sun. The dry heat continues with no rain even on Ugadi day.

4. Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti has announced that Mahadev Patil is the party’s nominee for the Lok Sabha elections from Belagavi constituency.

5. All the 14 NDA (BJP and JD-S in Karnataka) candidates contesting in the first phase of polls on April 26 are visiting Nirmalananda swamiji, head of the Adichunchanagiri mutt, today. It is a Vokkaliga mutt with considerable following in south Karnataka.

6. Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district administrations declare a holiday for Eid on April 10. The date of Eid is yet to be officially declared for the rest of Karnataka.

