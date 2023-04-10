ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka on April 10, 2023

April 10, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:44 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP national president J.P. Nadda during BJP’s Central Election Committee meeting, ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, in New Delhi on April 9, 2023. The list of candidates is expected to be announced on April 10 or 11.

1. After two days of hectic parleys to decide on candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls on May 10, BJP Central Election Committee met in New Delhi on Sunday evening. The list is expected to be announced either today or tomorrow.

2. Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) too are in the process of finalising tickets.

3. A day after tiger census results were announced at an event in Mysuru on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Conservation Conference marks 50 yeas of Project Tiger, in Mysuru.

4. Rama Navami concerts in various venues in Bengaluru:

A. Vocal concert by Bangalore S. Shankar and party, Sri Ramaseva Mandali Pandal, Old Fort High School ground, Chamarajpet, from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

B. Vocal concert by Dr. Vidyabhushana and party, Sree Seshadripuram Rama Seva Samithi, Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Street, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

C. Vocal recital by Hamsini Nagendra and party, at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, 6.30 p.m.  onwards.

From south Karnataka

Members of the Forum of Like-Minded Kannadigas to hold demonstration outside Amul stall in V.V. Puram in Mysuru over the Gujarat-based co-op’s entry into Karnataka market to sell milk and curd. This has led to concerns that it would destabilise Karnataka’s Nandini brand.

From north Karantaka

Farmers to protest outside DCC Bank in Kalaburagi condemning authorities allegedly sanctioning loans only on paper but not releasing the money.

From coastal Karnataka

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia will inaugurate the media centre of the party for election purpose. It will have cover events in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu districts.

