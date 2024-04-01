April 01, 2024 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is addressing a poll convention of Congress in Nanjangud of Mysuru district today. This comes under Chamarajanagar reserved seat where Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa’s son Sunil Bose is the candidate. His home district of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar are prestige battles for the Chief Minister. This is particularly with Janata Dal (S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda giving a call for his “garvabhanga” in these two constituencies. The Chief Minister has responded by saying it is not about his pride, but that of Kannadigas.

2. BJP Karnataka is preparing for the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who will be in Bengaluru and Channapatna tomorrow. For the first time, BJP central leaders will jointly campaign with alliance partner JD(S) leaders. BJP is also flagging off its campaign vehicle today while BJP-JD(S) leaders are meeting in Bengaluru North constituency.

3. After the weekend lull, filing of nominations for the first phase of elections in Karnataka (April 26) is expected to pick up from today onwards.

4. Bannerghatta road will be partially closed for about a year from today to facilitate construction of metro underground station.

5. The ninth annual Campus Bird Count (CBC) in and around Mangalore University campus recently recorded highest count of 116 species of birds of which nine species are new additions to the aviation list of the university.

6. Bruno, the dog which was part of the dog qquad of Bidar police for over a decade, died. It was part of search operations during the visit of the President, Prime Minister, Chief Minister and other VIPs, apart from working at the Mysuru Dasara. It will be laid to rest at Bidar police Headquarters at noon with honours.