Top news developments in Karnataka on April 1, 2023

April 01, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:32 am IST

1. In a flip-flop on toll for Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, National Highways Authority of India has decided to continue old toll rates. Rates were to go up from today, barely a month after it was first introduced, leading to protests by commuters.

2. As Karnataka Assembly elections draw near, while political parties are deciding their choice of candidates and mounting a high-decibel campaign, various civil society groups are also putting forward what people really expect from the electoral process. Civil Society Forum will today present their manifesto for Karnataka Assembly Election 2023, to political parties. Historian and writer Ramachandra Guha will preside over the event at BIFT Hall, Darussalam building, Queens Road, 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. Elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and results will be out on May 13.

3. Raman Research Institute will today share what they call ‘a new milestone in the journey towards satellite-based long distance secure quantum communication’. Introduction and visual presentation will be done by Prof. Urbasi Sinha.

4. All India Students’ Association (AISA) will present its views on what scrapping of OBC quota for Muslims means for social justice. Niranjan Aradhya, K. Sharifa and Maitreyi Krishnan will speak on the issue. Karnataka recently reserved 4% reservation for Muslims under OBC quota.

5. People’s Alliance for Fundamental Right to Education, All India Primary Teachers Federation and National Coalition on the Education Emergency are jointly organizing a two-day conference from today on the status of fundamental right to education and the way forward. It will be held at SCM House, 29, 2nd Cross, CSI Compound, Mission Road, from 9.30 a.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

Karnataka Rajya Budakattu Hitarakshana Sangha is holding a press meet today to spell the demands of the Scheduled Tribe communities. Internal reservation for Scheduled Castes recommended in Karnataka has spurred a similar demand among Scheduled Tribes.

From coastal Karnataka

Police make changes in traffic pattern at State Bank bus terminal in Mangaluru. City buses too should use the terminal to decongest Rao & Rao Circle.

From north Karnataka

Karnataka government ‘s decision to change reservation categories continues to face resistance in some quarters, especially in some Lambani (Banjara) tandas in north Karnataka.

