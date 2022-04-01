Top news developments in Karnataka on April 1, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Siddaganga mutt in Tumakuru on the occasion of the 115th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Shivakumara Swami. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

1. Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Bengaluru. He will visit Siddanganga mutt in Tumakuru, attend a programme by the Co-Operative Department and also participate in core committee meeting of the BJP.

2. Congress leader and former AICC president, who arrived in Bengaluru yesterday and visited Siddaganga mutt in Tumakuru, will meet party leaders today before leaving for Delhi later in the day.

3. Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will launch Kelo India Games 2021 logo, mascot, and jersey. Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, Union Ministers Anurag Takur and Nitin Pramanik to participate in the event at Sri Kanteerava Indoor Stadium at 3 p.m.

4. The Institution of Engineers (India), Karnataka State Centre, will host a lecture on AI-infused internet of things by Dr. Aloknath De, council member, executive consulting director, Samsung, at the institution premises, on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, at 5 p.m.

5. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike put its annual budget online late yesterday, hours before closure of the financial year, without an official presentation. The response of civil society activists to this unprecedented move is awaited.

From south Karnataka

1. Vishwa Prani Kalyan Mandal to intensify its campaign against animal sacrifices in rural Mysuru ahead of Ugadi festival on April 2. Volunteers working with local people to prevail upon them to eschew animal sacrifice during the festival and celebrate it in a non-violent manner.

2. As MUDA announces a slew of projects for the region in its budget for 2022-23, there is criticism that land sharks will tend to benefit from some of the schemes, like the proposal for cluster development of industries along the proposed peripheral ring road.

From coastal Karnataka

Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri to participate in a programme on electoral reforms organised by the district administration, Town Hall, 11 am.

From north Karnataka

115th birth anniversary of Shivakumara Swami of Siddaganga mutt is being celebrated in many parts of north Karnataka.