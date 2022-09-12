Top news developments in Karnataka news on September 12, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The 10-day monsoon session of the Karnataka State legislature begins today. | Photo Credit: Special Arranegement

1. The 10-day monsoon session of the Karnataka State legislature will begin today. Both the ruling and the Opposition parties are trying to use it as a platform to build a tempo for launching preparations for the Assembly elections that are just seven months away.

2. A public talk on “Accelerating a Transition to Net Zero Energy - The importance of large scale systems thinking” will be organised jointly by Infosys Science Foundation, National Centre for Biological Sciences, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, and Bangalore International Centre. The talk will be delivered by Dirk Smith, Vice President, Research Strategy, Shell and Chairman and Chief Scientist, Shell Science Council between 6.30 p.m. and 7.45 p.m. at Infosys Science Foundation premises, No. 2, 2nd Block, 14th Cross Road, Jayanagar East (Ward 153).

3. The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) is organising a roadshow at 1 p.m. It will be held at Taj, M.G. Road at 1 p.m.

4. Udbhavakalavidaru is organising a felicitation and award presentation, Geetagayana, dance and drama programmes. The programme will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, 4 p.m.

5. Brahmana Sabha is organising a felicitation programme to meritorious students and inauguration of renovated auditorium. Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar inaugurates. The programme will be held at Gayatri Mandira, Brahmana Sabha, Kengeri Satellite Town, at 10 a.m.

6. The Department of Social Sciences, Bangalore University is organising Teachers Day programme. It will be inaugurated by BU Vice Chancellor Jayakar S.M. The programme will be held at Jnanabharathi campus at 10.30 a.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Belagavi SP clarifies about rumours of child kidnappers and asks parents not to heed to such rumours.

2. Farm lands along the river course of Bhima in Kalaburagi are flooded due to heavy rains.

3. Ahinda Community leaders will hold a protest against Yadgir MLA Venakatareddy Mudnal on the issue of installation of Basava statue.

4. Press meet on All India Madhva philosophy conference to be held in Hubballi

From South Karnataka

1. BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel will inaugurate a two-day training workshop organised by the BJP’s Minority Morcha.

2. The first cannon firing rehearsals for Dasara elephants will be held at Mysuru Palace.’

3. Agriculture Minister B C Patil will visit Mandya’s VC farm to inaugurate various development works

From Coastal Karnataka

1. The Congress in Udupi will a stage protest against the alleged administrative failure of Union and State governments at 3.30 pm.