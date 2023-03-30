ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka on March 30, 2023

March 30, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

Global False Colour Composite (FCC) mosaic generated by NRSC/ISRO using the images captured by the Ocean Colour Monitor (OCM) payload on board EOS-06. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. Karnataka Assembly election dates are announced for May 10, all parties that were already in campaign mode are more activated. Campaigns are getting more rigorous and process of finalising candidate names is also on. All prominent party leaders, including BJP veteran B.S. Yediyurappa and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah have called press conferences today. With election code of conduct kicking in, the Election Commission has enforced norms as well, like removing flexes and taking back government vehicles.

2. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released images of Earth captured by the EOS-06 satellite. The space agency said the images are a mosaic generated by the ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC). The EOS-06 is envisaged to observe ocean color data, sea surface temperature and wind vector data to use in Oceanography, climatic and meteorological applications.

3. Ramanavami is being celebrated today. It also heralds the classical music and concert season in cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru. Coming in the midst of election season today, it remains to be seen if politicians will use it as a platform for campaign.

4. SELCO Solar Light Private Limited is organising its Foundation Day today. Dr. Ragapriya R, Mission Director, National Livelihood Mission, will preside over the programme that will be held at Indian Institute of World Culture, B.P. Wadia Road in Basavanagudi from 9.30 a.m. onwards. 

5. Confederation of Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry is organising a Women Entrepreneurship Development programme titled “Skill Karnataka — Agriculture to Aerospace — Grama to Global.” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be participating as the chief guest and will inaugurate the event which will be held at The Lalit Ashok, Kumarakrupa Road, from 10 a.m. onwards. 

From South Karnataka

1. Aam Aadmi Party press meet by Rajyasabha MP Sanjay Singh and State President Prithvi Reddy.

2. Launch of Rashtriya Aarakshak Manch as an alternative to mainstream political parties.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Action Committee seeking Government Medical College for Puttur in Dakshina Kannada will take out a jatha in Puttur pressing for its demand. A convention will be held at the Court Grounds in Puttur later under the leadership of Anna Vinayachandra, a former MLC.

From North Karnataka

1. After protests in Shivamogga, Karnataka government‘s decision to change reservation categories faces protests in some Lambani (Banjara) tandas in North Karnataka too.

