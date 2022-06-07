Top news developments in Karnataka today

Key news developments from Karnataka on June 7, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Karnataka to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is holding a meeting on June 7 to review the preparations for International Yoga Day on June 21. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the key event in Mysuru.

2. Congress State president D. K. Shivakumar is holding a press conference today. He is expected to touch upon issues related to Rajya Sabha polls and textbook revision.

3. Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar has come under attack from his own party MLC Ayanur Manjunath who has called him inefficient. The MLC, who is among the party’s old guards, has taken exception to the delay by the Minister in bringing up files related to the revision of salaries for the outsourced health workers before the state Cabinet. Health Minister is expected to respond today.

4. Bangalore University Non-teaching Employees Association is holding a sports competition today. Prof. Venugopal, Prof. M Kotresh participate, BU Jnana Bharathi campus, 10.30 a.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

1. In a honour killing reported from Mellahalli in Periyapatna near Mysuru, a minor girl has been allegedly murdered for her relationship with a boy belonging to the Dalit community.

2. Press conference will be held by Regional Commissioner and Mysuru ZP CEO.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Dakshina Kannada Home Guards deploys two home guards each on every beach to alert tourists not to venture into the sea during monsoon as the sea will be rough. In addition, it deploys 60 home guards across the district for flood rescue operations.

2. Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Union Ltd to bear 75% of insurance premium for mulching cows of members and cover about 30,000 cows under insurance this year.

From north Karnataka

1. A press conference by Kalaburagi district unit of Aam Aadmi Party regarding the irregularities in Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS).

2. Following government directions with regard to the extension of the village stay programme, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner to be present in Chittapur taluk office address people's griviances.

3. Annual convocations of Karnatak University and University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, to be held today in Dharwad.

4. Top leaders of BJP and Congress to campaign in Belagavi for Legislative Council elections.

