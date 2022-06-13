Top news developments in Karnataka today

Key news developments from Karnataka on June 13, 2022

Officials leaving for their respective polling stations in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

1. Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor, son of actor Shakti Kapoor, was detained for allegedly taking drugs during a rave party in a hotel in Bengaluru.

2. The State is set for elections for four seats of the Legislative Council from teachers and graduates constituencies today. The biennial elections are being held for Karnataka West Teachers, Karnataka North-west Teachers, Karnataka South Graduates, and Karnataka North-west Graduates constituencies of the Legislative Council.

3. President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Rashtriya Military School, today at the School premises. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai are also participating in the event.

4. St. Joseph’s College (Autonomous) is hosting a panel discussion titled Mediacon 2022 today, on ‘Marginality and Entitlement’ in which journalists Maya Sharma, Rasheed Kappan and Dr B.R. Manjunath will be participating. The event will be held on the College premises, Langford Road, 9.30 a.m.

5. Odyssey to a great epic, an exhibition of paintings by Chandranath Acarya will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Indian Institute of World Culture premises, No. 6, B.P. Wadia Road, Basavanagudi, Entry to the exhibition is free.

From south Karnataka

1. Hotels in Mysuru are witnessing an increase in bookings ahead of Yoga Day as yoga enthusiasts planning to throng the city to perform yoga led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

From north Karnataka

1. Press conference by Karnataka Asmita Janaandolana leaders K. Neela, Arun Kumar Patil and Sanjay Makal on textbook revision row at Kalaburagi.

2. Kannada Development Authority member Suresh Badiger will speak at a seminar in Kalaburagi on the issues of border districts of Karnataka.

3. Mungaru Samskritika Raichur Habba, a cultural event by Munnur Capu community, will be held at Raichur.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Minister for Energy and Kannada and Culture, V Sunil Kumar, to interact with members of KSIA, Baikampady. He will hold a meeting to review projects of MUDA and MCC at Mangaluru.