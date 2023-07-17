July 17, 2023 11:08 am | Updated 11:27 am IST

1. Ahead of the 2024 general elections, leading opposition parties are coming together for a two-day meeting in Bengaluru today and tomorrow. Leaders of at least 26 opposition parties will converge at Taj West End Hotel in the evening as part of efforts to present a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. In a tweet this morning, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah welcomed the delegates who have come together in the fight against ‘authoritarianism, communalism and corruption’.

2. Budget session of the Karnataka legislature enters third week, and will conclude by end of this week.

3. Ahead of Bengaluru tech summit in November this year, a meeting of Global Innovation Alliance Partners is being held in Bengaluru today, with IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge presiding over the event.

From south Karnataka

The 55th foundation day at Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) will be inaugurated by educationist Chamu Krishna Shastri today.

ADVERTISEMENT

From north Karnataka

1. District administration and Health and Family Welfare Department will launch tuberculosis detection campaign in Kalaburagi district.

2. Auto drivers to protest in Kalaburagi opposing recent traffic changes and separate routes for them at some key locations.

3. Following heavy rain in parts of Belagavi district, inflow into dams expected to rise.

From coastal Karnataka

Legal awareness programme on IMV Act and amendment Act is being organised today by the district legal services authority. Secretary Shobha B.G., Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar Jain and others to attend, at Roshni Nilaya, 3.30 pm.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.