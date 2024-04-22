April 22, 2024 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

1. BJP to hold protests across Karnataka on the murder of Neha Hiremath in Hubballi. The BJP has called it a case of “love jihad” and has been calling it as testimony of breakdown of law and order. Meanwhile, Muslims have closed down their businesses in Hubballi Dharwad today and have organised a silent procession in support of Neha Hiremath. BJP State president B Y Vijayendra to participate in the protest in Mysuru.

2. Some Hindutva activists allegedly beat up a truck driver suspecting him to be a cattle smuggler in Belagavi on Sunday night. The young men stopped the truck near the Suvarna Soudha. They got into an argument with the driver. The victim suffered injuries when a mob of around 50 youth beat him up. Police rescued the driver and rushed him to a hospital.

3. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is campaigning in Shivamogga and Hassan. JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy to hold campaign rallies in Nagamangala and Saligrama in Mandya Lok Sabha constituency.

4. In Mysuru, Congress party will release it’s manifesto for development of Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency at the party office in the presence of Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa.

5. In Mangaluru, ABVP protest against out of syllabus questions in the CET conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority.

6. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India Bengaluru chapter and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, Bengaluru chapter are jointly organising an address by Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, followed by an interaction.

7. German Cooperation is organising Agroecology and Food Systems Transformation - GSDP conversation series today, Achim Burkart, Consul General, German Consulate General, Bengaluru, is the keynote speaker. The programme will be held at BLR Creative Circus in Yeshwantpur, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

8. Ambedkar Study Centre, Seshadripuram Institute of Commerce and Management, is organising a lecture on “Ambedkar’s life and achievements” on the occasion of 133rd birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the college auditorium, Girls Schools Street, Seshadripuram.

9. Sree Ramaseva Mandali will present a vocal concert by Malini Ramasubramanyam and party, at 4 p.m.; violin duet by Mysore Nagaraj, Mysore Manjunath and party. The programme will be held at Fort High School ground in Chamarajpet from 6.30 p.m.

10. Sree Seshadripuram Ramaseva Samithi, as part of the 76th Sri Rama Navami Festival - Yuva Sangeethotsava, will present a vocal concert by Dhanya Dinesh Rudrapattnam and party at Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Road, Seshadripuram., at 6.30 p.m.

11. Sri Jayarama Seva Mandali will present a vocal concert by Dr. Vidyabhushana and party. The programme will be held at Sri Jayarama Seva Mandali, 1st Main Road, 8th Block, Jayanagar, at 6.30 p.m.