May 18, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

1. Ending days of uncertainty and speculation, the Congress is all set to name Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar, who was insistent on getting the top job, will be the Deputy CM. They will take the oath of office on May 20. The announcement is expected today evening after the Congress Legislature Party meeting in Bengaluru, which follows a series of meetings in New Delhi with the party high command.

2. Former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H.D. Deve Gowda is celebrating his 90th birthday on May 18. The only politician from Karnataka who has served as the Prime Minister of India, he remains active in politics and campaigned for his party in the just-concluded elections.

3. Samudaya Bengaluru will present Kannada play Tughlaq, written by Girish Karnad. Design and direction by Sam Kutti Pattankari. It will be held at Ranga Shankara, J.P. Nagar II Phase, from 7.30 p.m. onwards.

4. Community Institute of Management Studies is organizing a national-level inter-collegiate management, technology and cultural fest. Karthik Tallam, honorary consul of Cambodia, will be the chief guest. The event will be held on the institute’s premises, on Shri V. Vajramuni Road, 9th Cross, 9th Main, 2nd Block, Jayanagar, from 10 a.m. onwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. KLE Law College, Bengaluru, to mark the heritage club’s first anniversary, is organizing a seminar on ‘Devadasi and Jogathi Parampare’. Film director, producer and actor T.S. Nagabharana, and theatre artist and former president of Karnataka Janapada Academy Manjamma Jogati will participate as distinguished guests. The event will be held at the KEL College premises in Rajajinagar from 1.30 p.m. onwards.

6. A solo wildlife exhibition, titled ‘Into the wild’, by Deepak Shankar at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat on Kumarakrupa Road from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Police in Puttur are facing allegations of exceeding their brief in arresting 9 persons under the Open Places Disfigurement Act, for which punishment is six months’ imprisonment, or fine, or both. Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police has said an inquiry will be conducted into allegations of police atrocity.

2. Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), having its headquarters at Kasaragod and regional station at Vitla and research centre at Kidu near Kukke Subrahmanya, will distribute arecanut and coconut seeds and seedlings to farmers from June.

From south Karnataka

1. Siddaramanahundi village in Mysuru district, from where Siddaramaiah hails, is expected to hold big celebrations to mark his elevation as chief minister for the second time.

2. Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage is celebrating International Day of Museums. People will be taken to different museums in the city to mark the day.

From north Karnataka

Some political leaders from north Karnataka have started demanding that the new State government should begin the process of conducting rural local body elections that have been delayed for over two years.

ADVERTISEMENT