Top news developments in Karnataka December 4, 2023 

December 04, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

Suvarna Vidhana Soudha illuminated for the winter sessions at Belagavi. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

  1. The winter session of the state legislature is beginning from today at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. 
  2. As many as 11 flights have been diverted from Chennai to the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru due to heavy rains in Chennai 
  3. The Mythic Society is organising Noor Ahmed Ali Khan memorial lecture on ‘”Guruji and social harmony on Hindu society” by Dattatreya Hosabale, National General Secretary, RSS. The programme will be held on its premises on Nrupathunga Road at 6 p.m. 
  4. Diamond jubilee celebrations and Nataka Bangalore’s 16th theatre festival will be held today. Kannada drama “Mukyamantri Chandru” by Kalagangotri featuring Mukhyamantri Chandru in lead role will be staged. The programme will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J C Road from 6 p.m. 

From North Karnataka

  1. The Maharashtra Ekikarana Samithi has announced that it will organise Maha Melava today in Belagavi. However, the police are likely to shift it to city outskirts
  2. Press meet by State president of Bhim Army in Hubballi on Ekta Morcha to be taken to Belagavi at 11.30 am 
  3. An indefinite agitation to be launched at Karnataka Folklore University in Shiggaon seeking fresh recruitment for filling up 24 posts. 

From South Karnataka

  1. Navy Day celebrations by Naval Veterans Association; Recall of the role played by the Indian Navy in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. 
  2. Press conference by Kochanahalli farmers who are on agitation since an year alleging that they were defrauded of their land in lieu of jobs promised by buyers. 

From Coastal Karnataka

Press Conference by VHP on Ayodhya Mantrakshate at 11 am. 

