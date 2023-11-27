Top news developments in Karantaka today

November 27, 2023 09:51 am | Updated 09:51 am IST

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hold a state-level Janata Darshan today at his Home Office Krishna, from 9.30 a.m. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will address a press conference in Bengaluru today, Conference Hall, DRM Office, 1 p.m. A climate action and resilience plan is being launched for Bengaluru today, Freedom Park Amphitheater, 10 a.m. Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi, Bangalore, National Service Scheme, Youth Empowerment and Sports, GoK, Gandhi Research Foundation, Jalagaon, Maharashtra, and Government First Grade College, T. Dasarahalli, Bengaluru, are jointly organising the 8th Convocation of Gandhi Vichar Sanskar Pariksha and a seminar on Human values through Gandhian thoughts and Gandhi Vichar Sanskar Pariksha, K.N. Suresh Kumar, Joint Director Administrator Department of Technical Education, will inaugurate. The programme will be held in Mahadeva Desai Auditorium 2nd Floor, Gandhi Bhavan premises, Kumarakrupa Road, from 10.30 a.m. Karnataka Cooperative Milk Federation Limited and KMF Employees Welfare Fund Trust and KMF Kalavedike, are jointly organising Kannada Rajyotsava and Dr. Varghese Kurien birth anniversary celebrations today. Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna and Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh will participate. The event will be held in J.S.S. Auditorium, JSS Institution premises, 1st Main Road, 8th Block, Jayanagar at 5.30 p.m. Sapna Book House is organising Rajyotsava Kavyotsava today. Noted writer Jogi, poet and dramatist Dr. Beluru Raghunandan participate. The event will be held at Sapna Book House, 2nd Floor, Gandhinagar at 4.30 p.m.

From North Karnataka:

Sports and cultural programmes will be held for physically challenged persons at VIMS Ground in Ballari as part of International Day of physically challenged persons. Mr. C.S. Dwarakanath, former chairman of Karnataka Backward Classes Commission, will address a media conference in Kalaburagi. Congress leader David Simeon will address a press conference in Kalaburagi. Allen Institute opens its branch in. Hubballi. Press meet at 12.30 p.m. In view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s followers have planned big celebrations with series of health camps today to mark his birthday.

From Mysuru:

Experts are taking part in a workshop on Cybersecurity and Forensics at Sri Jayachamarajaendra College of Engineering. Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports will conduct Yuvajanothsava Follow up of day 3 of tiger combing operation at Hediyala in Bandipur

From Mangaluru:

Abdul Azeem, chairman, Karnataka State Minorities Commission will address a press meet, DC office, 4.45 p.m. Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur will inspect the functioning of STP and its problems at Pachchanady, 10 a.m. Sprinter and Asian Games medalist M. R. Poovamma inaugurates the annual sports meet of Mangaluru City Police at the police parade ground in Pandeshwar, 9 a.m.

