Top news developments from Karnataka

September 30, 2023 11:00 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

The Southwest monsoon draws to a close today and Karnataka has had a bad season this year with severe rain deficit, resulting in losses in agriculture, drinking water shortage and the Cauvery dispute with Tamil Nadu coming back to haunt again. A day after the Karnataka bandh passed off peacefully over the Cauvery dispute, life is back to normal today. Karnataka State Police organised a farewell parade in honour of Dr. P. Ravindranath, IPS, Director General of Police Training at KSRP Parade Ground in Koramangala at 8 a.m. Today is World Heart Day. Tathagat Heart Hospital organised a walkathon to mark the day, which was inaugurated by D.K. Shivkumar, Deputy Chief Minister, at Freedom Park, at 8 a.m. The Bearys Welfare Association is organising the inaugural ceremony of Bearys Souharda Bhavana by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, attended by U.T. Khader, Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly, at HBR Layout, at 10.30 a.m. Sri Visvakarma Seva Parathistana is organising the State-level Sri Virat Vishwakarma Mahotsava. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the event at Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, at 5 p.m.

From South Karnataka

Builders Association of India to conduct seminar on “Futuristic Construction – A Quantum Leap into the Future.” PWD Minister Satish Jarkhiholi to inaugurate the event at Mysuru. Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage has organised a special lecture on Talakadu Excavations and it’s importance at Mysuru.

From North Karnataka

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil to inaugute the state conference of Rheumatology Association at PDA college in Kalaburagi 11 a.m. A seminar on Puna Pact at Kannada Bhavan in Kalaburagi at 11 a.m. Law minister HK Patil to hold Janata Darshan in Gadag at 11 a.m.

From Coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur conducts a phone-in programme to address the grievances of people, from 11 a.m. onwards.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT