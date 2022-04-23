Top news developments from Karnataka

Karnataka State Open University. File

April 23, 2022 11:09 IST

Here are key news developments from Karnataka

It is to be watched whether Almas and Hazra Shifa, science stream students at Government Pre-University College for Girls, Udupi, who are among five petitioners in the Hijab case decided by Karnataka High Court, will appear for their final year pre-university examination in Udupi today as science stream examinations are scheduled from today. Preliminary meeting to be held today on holding the 82nd all-India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Haveri later this year. Karnataka State Judicial Officers’ Association is holding its 20th State-level conference today. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate it in Bengaluru. “India’s Greatest Minds” a book on spiritual masters, philosophers, and reformers, by Mukund Rao, will be released today at 5 pm at Blossom Book House on Church Street.

Coastal Karnataka

Supreme Court judge Justice Abul Nazeer will deliver the 40 th convocation address at Mangalore University. Breaking the tradition for the first time, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot will also speak at the convocation. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje will inaugurate the Udupi taluk health mela at the district government hospital in Udupi. Later she will inaugurate the Kundapur taluk health mela at Kundapur.

North Karnataka

A press conference by KPCC spokesperson Priyank Kharge in Kalaburagi today. Lingayat Mahasabha will announce its plans for Basava Jayanthi celebrations in May. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to visit Davanagere to initiate developmental works.

South Karnataka

Details of the number of students graduating and the date of the 17th convocation of Karnataka State Open University to be announced by the Vice Chancellor Vidya Shankar today.

Read more from news from Karnataka here.