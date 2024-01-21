Top news developments from Karnataka today

January 21, 2024 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra will hold a meeting with JD(S) State President H.D. Kumaraswamy and prominent leaders from BJP at his residence in Bengaluru today on preparations for the Legislative Council Polls. Bapuke log, a national organisation of Gandhians working for the mitigation of the Climate Crisis will release its manifesto today. Anil Hegde, MP, will release the manifesto. Ramachandra Guha, Historian and writer Prasanna, will participate. Vinod Vyasulu, Economist will preside over the event that is being held at Gandhi Bhavan on Kumarakrupa Road, at 11 a.m. The Department of Kannada and Culture is organising a programme to mark the birth anniversary of social reformer and poet Nijasharana Ambigara Chowdaiah today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate in the presence of Sri Shanta Bheeshma Chowdaiah Swamy of Sri Nijasharana Ambigara Chowdaiah Peeta, Narsipura, Haveri District. The programme will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road, at 10:30 a.m. Sparsh Foundation is organising a book release programme today. Justice Shivaraj V Patil’s autobiography titled ‘Time spent Distance Travelled‘ will be released. Justice R.F. Nariman, former Judge, of the Supreme Court of India, will be the chief guest. Justice M.N. Venkatachalaiah, former Chief Justice, Supreme Court of India, presides over the event that will be held at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval, Malleswaram, at 10:30 a.m. Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), Bangalore District Committee, is organising a book release programme today. The Kannada version of the book of Marxist thinkers and founder of SUCI (Communist), Shibdas Ghosh will be released by K. Radhakrishna, Polit Bureau Member, SUCI (Communist). The programme will be held at Vinobha Auditorium, Gandhi Bhavan, Kumarakrupa Road, at 11:30 a.m. Dalitha Hakkugala Samithi - Karnataka is holding the Bengaluru South District convention today. Social Scientist G.N. Nagaraj will inaugurate the convention. Samithi’s State Convenor Gopalakrishna Haralahalli will participate as the chief guest. The event will be held at Suri Bhavan in Sampangiram Nagar, at 11:30 a.m. Nadasurabhi Cultural Association will present a vocal concert by Gayathri Venkataraghavan today. She will be supported by H.M. Smitha on violin, Anoor Ananthakrishna Sharma on mridangam and M. Gururaj on morsing. The programme will be held at Lecture Hall, I Golden Jubilee Block, St. John’s Medical College campus, Koramangala, 4.15 p.m. The seven-day Fusion Music and Dance festival organised by Infosys Foundation and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan today features: Chakrafonics Trio’ by Praveen D. Rao and team, 6 p.m.; Dance performance by Palimpsest and Sanjog by Madhu Nataraj and team at 7 p.m.; The event will be held at Khincha Auditorium, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road. Jnana Deepika Education Trust will release a book titled “Anarghya Ratnagalu‘. Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research Dr. C.N. Manjunath will be the chief guest. The event will be held at Babburkamme Seva Samithi, No. 17, Sheshadri Road at 10.30 a.m. Bharath Samskruthika Kala Kendra is celebrating Artists Day today to mark the birthday of Pt. Narasimhalu Vadavati. As part of the programme, a musical evening by Vedavati Sharada Bharath and Sitar recital by Sarvamangala and team from Mysuru has been arranged at Bharat Samskruthika Kala Kendra, 2nd Block, Anjanapura, BDA Layout, Lalbahadur Shastri Nagar, 6:30 p.m.

From North Karnataka

One-day training camp for judges from Ballari, Koppal and Raichur on rehabilitation will be inaugurated at Ballari Court complex at 10 a.m. Press meet by BJP Kalaburagi Rural unit president Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi in Kalaburagi. Dalit Sangharsha Samiti state convener D.G. Sagar will address a press conference in Kalaburagi. The international kite festival comes to an end in Belagavi.

From Mysuru

Mysuru Literary Association has organised Mysuru Literary Fest at Maharaja’s College. Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy to take part in a program of Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy at Nagamangala in Mandya.

From Mangaluru

Mangaluru Lit Festival Laying foundation stones for Udupi Dairy Administrative building at Uppoor and Valmiki School at Brahmavara.

