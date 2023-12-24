December 24, 2023 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST

State COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee is meeting today in Bengaluru Sur Bahar Puraskar award is being presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to veteran musician from Dharwad, Pandit Sheshagiri Dandapur, at Chitrakala Parishat. RSS Executive Committee Member Ram Madhav will participate in a book release programme at Uttunga, Rangarao Road, Shankarapuram, 6.30 p.m. Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, will visit ITI in A land at 3 p.m. He will then participate in the inauguration of a new High School building at Niragudi in Aland taluk, Kalaburagi district, at 4 p.m.. Physically challenged Government Employees Association President Santosh Dayagoddi will address a media conference in Kalaburagi. Khanapur MLA demands resettlement of forest dwellers in degraded forest lands as per the Madhya Pradesh model. Security has been beefed up for Sankeertana Yatra in Srirangapatana in Mandya. A wishlist has been submitted to the Chief Minister by stakeholders from the hospitality sector for boosting tourism in Mysuru. Home Minister G. Parameshwara speaks at a Aadi Dravdia convention at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall in Mangaluru. Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha members threaten to lay a siege to Thumbe vented dam pumping station, which supplies drinking water to Mangaluru city, on December 26 seeking compensation to 10 acres of farm land damaged on the downstream of the dam due to flow of water from the dam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT