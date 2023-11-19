Top news developments from Karnataka today

November 19, 2023 11:25 am | Updated 11:25 am IST

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will participate in a programme being organised by the Congress party to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office. The third day of the Krishi Mela 2023 will feature an award presentation ceremony. Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje will participate. Venue: GKVK campus, at 2 p.m. Ondede, an LGBTQ Rights Group is organising a public lecture on Constitution and Political representation for Transgender and Sexuality Minorities Communities in India today. Former High Court Judge, Nagamohan Das and Writer and former Professor, Department of Kannada, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, Dr. Purushottama Bilimale, will be participating in the programme as guests. Dr. M.S. Ashadevi, Women’s Rights Activist and Professor, at Maharani Cluster University, will be the moderator. The programme will be held at Gandhi Bhavan, on Kumara Krupa Road, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Rotary Bangalore Indiranagar is presenting South Indian Carnatic classical music and Bharatanatyam dance competition titled Raagalahari 2023 today. It will be held between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. - preliminary and from 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. - finals, at Vasavi Education Trust School in V.V. Puram. Bangalore Oniyavara Seva Coota (BOSCO), an NGO, working with underprivileged children and youth is celebrating Children’s Day today. Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dinesh Gundu Rao will preside over the event. B. Dayanand, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, will be the chief guest. The event will be held at St. Teresa’s Girls High School, near Royan Circle, Anandapuram Chamarajpet, at 10 a.m. Akshara Chappara - Kannada Sahitya Mattu Samskruthika Sameshe is organising a children’s convention titled Chinnara Chappara today. It will be held in Kasturba Auditorium, Gandhi Bhavana, Kumara Krupa Road, at 9 a.m.

From North Karnataka

Farmers demand higher price for sugarcane from factories. Uplokayukta Justice Phaneendra is visiting government offices in Yadgir to take stock of their functioning. Karnataka Examination Authority will conduct a recruitment examination in Kalaburagi to fill vacancies in various departments. Tight security measures are in place to prevent any malpractice because of recent malpractices using Bluetooth devices.

From Mysuru

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, who is on a two-day visit to Mysuru, is scheduled to meet veteran leader V. Srinivas Prasad and other leaders. The tiger, which killed a farmer, at Bandipur continues to be elusive even after nearly two weeks.

From Mangaluru

Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Drugs Controller General of India speaks at the 31st convocation of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) in Manipal, 3 p.m. Ramakrishna Mission conducts its monthly cleanliness drive at Clock Tower, Hampankatta in Mangaluru. Digi Yaksha Foundation, Bengaluru presents its third annual Sri Harileela Yakshanada Award- 2023 to senior maddale player Mijar Mohana Shettigar at a function at Kudupu Ananthapadmanabha Temple in Mangaluru, 2 p.m.

Read more news from Karnataka here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT