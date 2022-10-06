Top news developments from Karnataka on October 6, 2022

Congress president Sonia Gandhi joins the Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, from Bellale in Pandavpura taluk of Mandya district on October 6, 2022. The yatra resumed after a 2-day break.

1. Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress resumes, after a break of two days, in Mandya district today, with All India Congress Committee president Sonia Gandhi joining the march for the first time since the march began on September 7 and wound its way through parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala before entering Karnataka on September 30.

2. Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research is opening a 50-bed Jayadeva Satellite Centre at K.G. General Hospital. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate and Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. K. Sudhakar and Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT, Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan will participate. The event is on the hospital premises in Malleswaram, 11.30 a.m.

3. College of Fine Arts is hosting a puppet-making workshop between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traditional Navaratri dolls will be on display in the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath premises on Kumara Krupa Road.

4. A circus is in town after a long gap. Rambo Circus is starting 120-minute shows at Kengeri bus terminal metro station on Mysuru Road. Shows are scheduled at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. T. Saminathan, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, KIOCL Ltd., to hand over cheque of ₹2 crore to Dakshina Kannada district administration in Mangaluru, the presence of Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, for eight projects to be taken up from its Corporate Social Responsibility fund. It includes installation of a dialysis unit at Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru. 10.15 a.m.

2. Tourist boat service between Malpe beach in Udupi and St Mary’s island resumes as rains recede. Tourists are allowed to take selfies only at five designated points on the island to avoid drowning.

From north Karnataka

1. People in villages of Saidapur hobli in Yadgir district are in panic after leopard pugmarks were found in a field.

2. Panchamasali seer Basava Jaya Mrutyunjay swami is meeting community leaders in Gandhi Bhavan in Belagavi at 11 a.m. to discuss their demand on reservation. They have been demanding inclusion under 2A of OBC list.

3. Valmiki community leaders are also holding discussions on reservation issue in Hubballi today. They are demanding a hike in the quantum of reservation under ST category.

From south Karnataka

After 10 days of grand Dasara celebrations and finale with Jamboo Savari on Wednesday night, Mysuru city is getting back to its quieter self this morning. There was slow-moving traffic on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, near Ramanagaram, as many people are returning to Bengaluru, after a long vacation.