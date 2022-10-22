Top news developments from Karnataka on October 22, 2022

Here are key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra near Gillesuguru in Raichur district on OCtober 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

1. Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, who has re-entered Karnataka on Bharat Jodo Yatra, will be joined by his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi today at Raichur. This is her first participation in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

2. High Court of Karnataka has on Saturday quashed Government’s notification of reducing the number of seats for PG medical course for in-service quota to 15% from 30%. Also quashes the seat matrix for PG medical courses. It has allowed Government to take afresh a decision on in-service quota considering relevant factors.

3. Bangalore Stroke Support Group, with Karnataka Stroke Foundation, will be organising the Bangalore Stroke Nursing Conclave to mark the World Stroke Day. As many as 500 nurses and over 90 faculty members from major hospitals in Bengaluru will participate and share their knowledge. Dr. K. Sudhakar, Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, will be participating in the event at Bangalore Medical College Main Auditorium between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m

4. The valedictory programme of Vendor Development and Industrial Exhibition organised by Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association will be held today. Minister for Small Scale Industries M.T.B. Nagaraj will deliver valedictory address at KASSIA Auditorium, 17th Cross, Magadi Chord Road, Vijayanagar.

5. The Department of Posts in coordination with the Ministry of Home, Departments of Revenue, Defence, and Financial Services, Ministry of Labour and Employment is organizing a Rozgar Mela. Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, and Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, IT, BT, and Science and Technology, will be participating in the event at Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Central College campus, on Palace Road from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

6. Drushya, Bengaluru, will present a Kannada play ‘Raktha Dhwaja’ based on Basavaraj R.’s “Isurina Chiranjeevigalu” novel. Design and direction by Dakshayani Bhat A., the play will be staged at Kalagrama, Mallathahalli, from 7 p.m. onwards.

7. Sri Sharada Samskruthika Sangha is organising a Carnatic classical vocal concert by S. Shankar at SBI Officers Colony Residents Welfare Association Hall, opposite Ganapathi Seva Trust, Basaveshwar Nagar, 6.30 p.m. onwards.

8. National Gallery of Modern Art Bengaluru and Ministry of Culture are hosting an in-house curated exhibition, The Legacy Sculptures by Anila Jacob. The exhibition will be held between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at NGMA premises, #49, Manikyavelu Mansion, Palace Road.

From South Karnataka

1. Chamarajanagar district in charge minister V. Somanna to interact with farmers and apprise himself of their grievances due to continuing rains.

2. Mysuru District Amateur Cycling Association will conduct State-level cycling competition to promote the sport and a healthy lifestyle.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Zonal Agricultural Research Station organises a Krishi Mela at Brahmavara in Udupi District. Varieties of paddy and other equipment to be displayed, 10.30 a.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Jagatika Lingayat Sabha warns of agitation if administration decides to shift Basavanna’s statue to facilitate flyover work in Hubballi.