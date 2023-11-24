Top news developments from Karnataka today

November 24, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST

The State government will hold a programme today to mark the Shakthi scheme of free bus travel for women reaching a milestone of transporting one crore passengers -- ‘Milestones in Journey of Women Empowerment, Shakti Guarantee.‘ Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be chief guest and inaugurate the programme. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader and others participate. The programme will be held in Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha, at 12 p.m. The three-day World Tulu literature and cultural convention being organsed by the Tulu Koota to mark its 50th anniversary will begin at Bengaluru Palace Grounds today, Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade will inaugurate the event, 11 am. The 36th annual conference of the Law Association for Asia and Pacific will be inaugurated today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will participate, Four Seasons Hotel, 4.30 pm. Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum is organising a workshop on “Staging and scripting of Science Drama“ 2 p.m.; valediction and prize distribution ceremony of the Southern India Science drama festival, Playwright and filmmaker B. Suresha will participate as the chief guest and distribute the prizes. The event will be held at VITM Auditorium on Kasturba Road at 3.30 p.m. University is organising a talk on “A decade of Indian Foreign policy” Evolving aspirations by Prof. Harsh V. Pant, Distinguished Adjunct Faculty, Chanakya Fellowship programme, Chanakya University. The programme will be held in the auditorium of Chanakya University, Global campus, No. 29, Haraluru, Devanahalli, near Bangalore International Airport, between 3.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. Rajshekar Kulageri, from Veerashaiva Lingayat Abhimanigala Balaga, will address press conference.

From North Karnataka:

Farmers associations have urged the government and opposition parties to set aside two days to discuss farmers issues in the winter session.

Dr. Chandrakant Sirole and Prabhuling Narayan, members of Karnataka State Government First Grade Colleges Guest Lecturers Horata Samiti, will address a press conference on their demands

Rajshekar Kulageri, from Veerashaiva Lingayat Abhimanigala Balaga, will address press conference.



From Mysuru:

Department of Handicrafts and Association of Handicraft Workers will hold a training program on wood inlay works

Mysuru City Corporation to conduct SVEEP to create awareness on importance of electoral participation and increasing voting percentage in the Lok Sabha elections

Minister for Social Welfare H. C. Mahadevappa to hold a review meeting with department officials on implementation of various govt schemes.

From Mangaluru:

Urban Development Minister Bhyrati Suresh inaugurates a new swimming pool at Yemme Kere in Mangaluru built at an estimated cost of Rs. 24.94 crores by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. The minister also inaugurates 19th national masters swimming championship 2023 at the same swimming pool on the occasion and lays foundation stone for building a floodlight stadium at Yemme Kere, 10 am

ADVERTISEMENT

Urban Development Minister Bhyrati Suresh holds a meeting at Mangaluru City Corporation to review progress of Mangaluru Smart City projects under Mangaluru Smart City Mission and other urban development projects of the city corporation and Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation, 2.30 pm.

Lakshmi Hebbalkar, minister in-charge of Udupi district and Minister for Women and Child Development, Welfare of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, holds Karnataka Development Programme Review Committee meeting in Udupi, 10 am

Hemanth and Herambh of Bengaluru will present a flute duet concert at the third day of five-day Mangaluru Sangeethotsava organized by Sangeetha Parishat at Ramakrishna Mutt in Mangaluru, 5 pm.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT