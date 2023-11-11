Top news developments from Karnataka on November 11, 2023

November 11, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

The BJP on Friday announced appointment of B.Y. Vijayendra, son of party veteran B.S. Yediyurappa, as the State party chief. How this will pan out with about six months ahead of Lok Sabha elections is being watched closely. The young leader, who made his electoral debut only in 2023 assembly elections and won with a thin margin from his father’s constituency, has a big responsibility on his shoulders. In an indication that he wants to organise the party from booth level, Vijayendra today visited the house of booth president in Gandhi Nagar in Bengaluru today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is in Kolar today participating in various programmes and inaugurating infrastructure projects. A charity dinner has been organised with cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar, in aid of free heart surgeries done by Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevini Hospitals, at Taj MG Road, Bengaluru, this evening at 6 p.m. The event is being conducted by Rotary Club and Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevini Hospitals and Heart to Heart Foundation.

From South Karnataka

Beneficiaries of various govt schemes will receive their entitlements from Mandya district in charge minister Cheluvarayaswamy at Nagamangala today.

From Coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal will hold a phone-in programme with people from 10 am to 11 am. Later he will hold a public meeting to address the grievances of people from 11 am to noon. Karnataka Digital Economy Mission will hold ‘Mangaluru Blue’, a beyond Bengaluru IT promotion initiative. Early stage 15 startups will pitch in their ideas to venture capitalists and angel investors at the meet organised at Mangalore Infotech Solutions Pvt Ltd. It is as a run up to Bengaluru Tech Summit. Top three fundable startups will be announced at the event.

From North Karnataka

B. Nagendra, Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports and Tribal Welfare and Ballari In-Charge, will visit Mincheri, Halakundi, Sanjeevarayana Kote and others villages in Ballari taluk to take stock of drought situation in. H.K. Patil, Minister for Law, Justice, Human Rights, Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism, will inaugurate the new building meant for the office of district lawyers association at new court complex in Ballari. The 11th Graduation Day will be celebrated at PDA Engineering College in Kalaburagi.

