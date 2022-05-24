Top news developments from Karnataka on May 24, 2022

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Minister for Industry Murugesh Nirani and others inaugurating the Karnataka pavilion at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland on May 23, 2022.

May 24, 2022 10:54 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. While Congress has announced candidates for Legislative Council polls, BJP will be doing it today, since today is the last day to file nominations. The decision is said to be postponed because high command is yet to take a call on naming B.Y. Vijayendra, son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, though his name was recommended by the State unit.

2. Eight people have been killed and several injured in an accident involving a private bus and a truck near Hubballi late on Monday night.

3. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others are in Davos for World Economic Forum summit, where they have been meeting several companies for investments in Karnataka.

4. Federation of Dalit Associations is holding a press conference today regarding State Government’s decision to revise text books. Several Dalit groups have been opposing textbook revision on its alleged attempt at saffronisation and Brahminisation of curriculum.

5. Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya is launching Kalp Taru, a national environmental project of Brahma Kumaris. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot is the chief guest. The event is at Vishwa Shanthi Raja Yoga Bhavan, Bannerghatta Road.

6. Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar will address a press conference today on issues pertaining to Energy Department.

From south Karnataka

Minister in charge of Mysuru district S T Somashekar to brief media today on the venue and preparations for the main event of International Day of Yoga on June 21 in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating.

From north Karnataka

1. Officials begin pre-monsoon preparations. Deputy Commissioner to visit flood-prone villages in Belagavi district. Bijapur Deputy Commissioner to hold meeting of officials

2. Nagarkar Library is all set to celebrate its 125th anniversary in Hubballi.

From coastal Karnataka

Forest Department in Dakshina Kannada to distribute more than one lakh saplings to people for planting during monsoon season. Many of them are local fruit-bearing species.