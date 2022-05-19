Top news developments from Karnataka on May 19, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Residents wade through a flooded street after overnight rain, at Horamavu in Bengaluru, on May 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. It is cloudy and wet day in Bengaluru and heavy rains are expected. There is a red alert in Malnad and coastal districts of Karnataka. Holiday for schools has been declared in places where red alert has been sounded. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who has faced flak for inundation in certain areas repeatedly with no long-term solution contemplated, is on city rounds today. There have been six rain-related deaths in Karnataka, including three in Bengaluru, so far.

2. The much-awaited Class 10 results will be declared today. As many as 8.73 lakh students have written exams this year. In a first, Karnataka has opened a mental health tele helpline today reach out to students who might be in stress.

3. Political activity around nominations to Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council polls has picked up in Karnataka.

4. National Statistical Office, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, will hold a workshop for trainers of the household consumption and expenditure survey, at The Chancery Pavilion, Residency Road, 11.15 a.m. onwards.

5. The Mythic Society and Seshadripuram College is organising M.P.L. Sastri memorial endowment lecture on Indian knowledge systems by Prof. K.E. Devanathan, Vice chancellor of Karnataka Samskrit University, Conference Hall, Seshadripuram College, Nagappa Street, Seshadripuram, 10.30 a.m.

6. Bengaluru Urban zilla panchayat and Department of Public Instruction are organising literacy programme (aksharabhyasa) for LKG students of government schools. Minister for Primary and Secondary Education and Sakala B.C. Nagesh, former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda are chief guests. The event is at Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Model Primary School, Kamalanagar.

From coastal Karnataka

1. KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar is at the felicitation of Congress leader and leader of Opposition in Council BK Hariprasad, Town Hall, 3.30 p.m.

2. Minister V Sunil Kumar, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and others lay foundation stone for DK Fish Marketing Federation HQ, Urva Store.

From north Karnataka

1. Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha opposes plans of Veerashaiva Mahasabha to rename itself as Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha. Press meet by spokesman Basavaraj Rotti in Belagavi on this issue.

2. Minister Byrati Basavaraj to visit Yadgir district to unveil Sangolli Rayanna statue.

3. Press meet by AAP leader Chandrashekar Hiremath in Kalaburagi on activists joining AAP.

From south Karnataka

TechBharat 2022, a conference of industry leaders and policy makers from agri tech and food tech, exhibition showcasing the latest trends in agri tech innovation, hosted by CFTRI. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to inaugurate