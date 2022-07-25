Top news developments from Karnataka on July 25, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Saalumarada Thimmakka will visit Chamundi Hills in Mysuru today, in the light of environmental concerns expressed over the development works at the hills. File Photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

1. Karnataka Chitsters Association is holding a protest demonstration to draw the attention of the government to the rectification of anomaly in the matter of levying GST on chit funds at Freedom Park, from 10 a.m. onwards.

2. State RTI and Social Activists Forum Karnataka, Bengaluru Urban District is holding a dharna against the alleged injustice meted out to RTI and social activists at Freedom Park from 10 a.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Kalasa Banduri Nala Horata Samiti members are set to hold farmers’ meetings in Belagavi.

2. Janavadi Mahila Sanghatane leaders K. Neela and Meenakshi Bali are holding a press conference in Kalaburagi today regarding the State Conference of their organisation.

3. Kuruba Community Association is holding a press conference today in Kalaburagi on the 75th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

From South Karnataka

1. Environmentalist Salumarada Thimmakka will visit Chamundi Hills in Mysuru today. The visit has assumed significance in the light of environmental concerns expressed over the development works at Chamundi Hills.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao is holding a press conference today at 1 p.m.

2. Muralidhar L Hegde, professor, Houston Methodist Research Institute, Texas, US will inaugurate a workshop on ‘DNA damage and repair in human health, scientific breakthrough in Indian context’ at Mangalore University. K. S. Jagannatha Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University, Vijayawada, will speak at Mangalagangotri, 10 a.m.