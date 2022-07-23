Top news developments from Karnataka on July 23, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. A day after BJP veteran and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa announced his decision not to contest polls any more and said that his son B.Y. Vijayendra would contest from his constituency Shikaripura, there is much curiosity on how the party would respond. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that Mr. Yediyurappa would always be with the BJP and party top brass are aware of his importance. “Yediyurappa would neither retire nor tire. I will discuss the issue when I meet him,” he said.

2. Kriya Madhyama Pvt Ltd, in association with All India Lawyers Union and All India Association for Justice, is organizing lectures and a dialogue on “Justice to women and our judicial system” today. During the event, ‘Nanna Dooru Keli’ Kannada translation of the book ‘Listen to my case’ will be released. Among the guests is K. Chandru, former justice of Madras High Court. The event will be held at UVCE Alumni Hall, near K.R. Circle, from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

3. B.M.S. College of Law is organizing valedictory of B.M. Sreenivasaiah Memorial 7th National Moot Court competition (virtual) today. Justice P.N. Desai, Judge, High Court of Karnataka, V. Sudhish Pai, Senior Advocate, High Court of Karnataka, and Dr. M.K. Ramesh, former professor, National Law School of India University, are participating in the event as chief guests. It will be held at 12 noon.

4. National Gallery of Modern Art Bengaluru, and Indian Council for Cultural Relations are jointly organizing a Hindustani classical concert titled Nav Swar Ragini by Subhash Ghosh from Chandigarh on today at 6 p.m. The programme will be held at NGMA premises, #49, Manikyavelu Mansion, Palace Road.

5. Srikantham Nagendra Shastry Foundation is holding Shastreeya Suvarna Sambhrama, 50th birthday celebration of Dr. Srikantham Nagendra Shastry. The first day's programme of the two-day event will be held between 10 a.m. and 8.30 p.m. at Pathi Sabhangana, N.R. Colony.

6. The 61st Adi Krithike celebrations of Sri Vallidevasenasametha Sri Subramanyeshwara Swamy will be held at Sri Subramanyeshwara Swamy temple premises, Kumara Park West. The day-long event which includes flower Kavadi, procession will commence from 3 a.m. onwards.

From Coastal Karnataka

SWR introduces a tri-weekly special train between Bengaluru and Mangaluru via Mysuru in view of the snapped road connectivity.

From North Karnataka

1. Over 60,000 candidates are expected to participate in Bidar Army Recruitment Rally scheduled to be held between December 5 and December 20. The online registration will start from August 1 and ends on August 30.

2. Bidar administration declares holiday for Anganwadis and classes 1 to 5 due to the heavy rains.

3. Karnataka Rashtra Samiti in Kalaburagi to announce details about the Jana Chaitanya Yatre.

4. Technical sessions of Foundation Day celebrations of Karnatak Vidyavardhaka Sangha in Dharwad at 5 pm

From South Karnataka

1. Foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of 2446 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at Mandakalli on the outskirts of Mysuru by Minister for Housing V. Somanna

2. The 6th edition of Mysore Literature Festival kicks off, inauguration by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family.