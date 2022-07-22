Top news developments from Karnataka on July 22, 2022

Karnataka’s Cabinet meeting today is expected to discuss the M.R. Srinivasa Murthy committee report on revival of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation today. | Photo Credit: SAMPATH KUMAR GP

July 22, 2022 11:02 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Karnataka’s Cabinet meeting today is expected to discuss, among other things, the M.R. Srinivasa Murthy committee report on revival of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and the report on Other Backward Classes Reservation in Urban Local Bodies submitted by the Bhaktavatsala commission.

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai leaves for New Delhi to take part in the Prime Minister’s dinner for outgoing President. Next week, he is also scheduled to go to Delhi for oath-taking ceremony of Draupadi Murmu as new President. He is also expected to urge the Centre not to issue a final notification of the Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) in Western Ghats during his visit next week.

3. The Government of Karnataka, National Health Mission, Centre for Public Health and NIMHANS have jointly organised a World Brain Day commemoration programme today. Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education K. Sudhakar was the chief guest. Brand Ambassador for the Karnataka Brain Health Initiative, cricketer Robin Utthappa participated in the event as guest of honour. The event was at Nimhans Gymkhana, 8 a.m. The Department of Health and Family Welfare also launched a Brain Health clinic. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated, while Mr. Sudhakar and MLA Sowmya Reddy participated in the event at Jayanagar General Hospital at 9.30 a.m.

4. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, in collaboration with Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority is organising a national-level workshop for launching the Management Information System (MIS) and mobile app.

5. For the up-scaling of Aapta Mitra scheme developed by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched the MIS and mobile app at Hotel The Lalit Ashok, Kumarakrupa Road, at 9.30 a.m.

6. Freedom Aap will inaugurate seven women-led businesses mentored by it. KHDC Managing Director D. Roopa will be chief guest at the event at Freedom Aap premises in Banashankari II Stage from 2 p.m. onwards.

7. Udayabhanu Kalasangha’s memorial building will be inaugurated today. On the occasion, a souvenir titled ‘Karnataka Vijnana Tantrajnana Darshana’ will be released. The programme will be held at Kalasangha premises in Kempegowda Nagar from 5 p.m. onwards.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Congress to protest against Union government alleging hate politics, at DC office, 10.30 am onwards and hold a procession from Clock Tower in Mangaluru.

2. Malnad Joint Action Committee and Raita Hitarakshana Vedike to hold a joint press meet to highlight farmers’ issues.

From North Karnataka

1. AIUTUC is addressing press conference in Yadgir about problems of outsourced labourers working under Social Welfare and other departments.

2. A press meet to be held by Hyderabad Karnataka Beda Jangam Samsthe district president Veerabhadrayya Math about Beda Jangam caste certificate.

3. Protest by Congress led by party President D.K. Shivakumar in Hubballi today against the misuse of central agencies at 10 a.m.

From South Karnataka

1. Chamarajanagar district administration to distribute physical aids and assisted living devices to specially-abled persons.

2. Plastic-free Chamundi Hills campaign is being launched today by Rotary North.

3. District Legal Services Authority in Mandya will share details of the Lok Adalat programme to be held to resolve cases through mediation.