Top news developments from Karnataka on February 25, 2022

Some of the students from Karnataka pursuing MBBS at BSMU in Ukraine. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Here are the top news developments to watch out for

1. As the Ukraine crisis escalates into war, parents of students studying in the country are anxiously awaiting their return. As many as 59 students from Karnataka, all studying medicine, are stranded in various parts of Ukraine, according to official data released last night.

2. Karnataka High Court’s daily hearing in the hijab case.

3. Actor Chetan’s bail petition to come up for hearing. City court is expected to take a decision today. He is accused of making objectionable remarks about a High Court judge hearing the hijab case.

4. Karnataka State Guest Lecturers Association to relaunch indefinite protest seeking the government to continue the services of guest lecturers.

5. A group of like-minded progressive groups and people are coming together to spell out their concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Karnataka, and appeal for peace and harmony. Several writers, activists and theatre personalities are expected to participate.

6. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to hold a series of pre-budget meetings.

7. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Bhavan of the Minority Welfare Department to be inaugurated today.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. About 20 hijab-clad girls at Bharathi Composite Pre University College in Ullal in Dakshina Kannada returned home on February 24 after college asked them to remove the hijab. It is to be watched whether they will attend classes on February 25 as a meeting with their parents had remained inconclusive on Thursday.

2. SSLC Board agrees for opening a new centre for evaluating answer scripts at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada. It will help many teachers from Sullia, Puttur and Belthangady taluks who need not come to Mangaluru.

From South Karnataka

1. Mysuru District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting to assess progress of various development projects in Mysuru so as to meet the target before the close of the financial year.

2. Mysuru District administration and Mysuru MP Pratap Simha to discuss safety measures at ‘blackspots’, which are accident-prone spots, on highways identified by NHAI.

From North Karnataka

1. Hampi to host two-day international seminar on temple architecture. Union Tourism Minister would inaugurate it. Delegates from South East Asian countries are expected to attend.

2. Kala Sujay academy to hold international dance festival in Hubballi