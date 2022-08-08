Top news developments from Karnataka on August 8, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Madikeri-Chettalli road was blocked due to incessant rains on Sunday but was subsequently cleared for traffic. Rains continue to lash Coastal and Malnad regions of Karnataka, while the skies remain overcast in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

1. Rains continue to lash Coastal and Malnad regions of Karnataka, while the skies remain overcast in Bengaluru. One rain-related death was reported this morning at Channarayapatna in Hassan district.

2. Political activity in all parties has picked up in light of the impending Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike elections, even though there is a strong likelihood of parties approaching court against delimitation and reservation exercises.

3. BJP continues its Har Ghar Tiranga programme. This morning BJP leaders, including party president Nalin Kumar Kateel, met Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep and presented him with a flag.

4. Karnataka State Backward Castes Federation is organising the golden jubilee celebration of the L.G. Havanur Commission. It will be inaugurated by leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah. Dr K Veeramani, President of Dravidar Kazhagam, will be the chief guest at the event at Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan on Millers Road in Vasanth Nagar from 4 p.m. onwards.

5. The last day of the Silk Mark Expo 2022 organised by the Silk Mark Organization of India will be held at Rangoli Art Metro Centre on M.G. Road from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

From South Karnataka

1. Programme by District Congress Committee to mark 75 years of Independence at Tagadur in Mysuru rural which produced freedom fighters like Tagadur Ramachandra Rao who promoted Khadi in the region.

2. Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University to spell out details of the forthcoming Adivasi Kala Mahotsava to be held in the city.

3. Minister for Forests Umesh Katti to tour Mandya and also visit Shivanasamudra power plant.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Investigations continue into the three communal killings in Dakshina Kannada, a day after some arrests were made in the case of Praveen Nettaru, a BJP youth wing activist

2. Pothole and crater-ridden National Highways around Mangaluru become death-traps.

From North Karnataka

1. Government closes golf course in Belagavi after leopard is photographed by a camera trap in the course.

2. Dharwad district journalists’ union presents annual awards for best articles, photography and videography.