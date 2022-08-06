Karnataka

Top news developments from Karnataka on August 6, 2022

The outflow from the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir is high since the last few days due to incessant rains in the Cauvery catchment area. File Photo

The outflow from the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir is high since the last few days due to incessant rains in the Cauvery catchment area. File Photo | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tests positive for COVID-19, his Delhi trip has been cancelled.

2. Heavy rains continue to lash parts of the state. The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority has issued yellow and orange alerts for several North Karnataka districts, as well as coastal and malnad districts.

3. Karnataka Savita Samaja Development Corporation Limited is organising a hair care salon and spa expo, a four-day event from August 6. The event will be held at Manpo Convention Centre, No. 90/6, Nagawara Outer Ring Road, near Manyata Tech Park from 10 a.m. onwards.  

From South Karnataka

1. A two-day jackfruit festival introducing 30 varieties of the fruit to the public is being held in Mysuru.

2. Day 2 of the Mysuru Startup Conclave will entail expo of new products and concepts and a series of discussions by policy experts and stakeholders.

From North Karnataka

1. KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre and KPCC Kalyana Karnataka In-charge Sridhar Babu to address a media conference in Kalaburagi.

2. Agriculture officers in Yadgir to conduct raids on illegal chemicals and fertilisers storages after Minister Prabhu Chavan's warning.

3. Karnataka State Backward Classes Forum district president Mahantesh Kaulagi to address media and share details about the golden jubilee of Havanur Commission.

4. High court judges will participate in a workshop on judicial opportunities for law students to be conducted at IMSR auditorium in Hubballi at 10.30 am.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. B. A. Vivek Rai, former Vice-Chancellor, Kannada University, Hampi and Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru will release the Arebhashe Dictionary brought out by the Karnataka Arebhashe Samskriti and Sahitya Academy. J. Ramaswamy, retired professor, University of Madras will speaks on the dictionary and Lakshminarayan Kajegadde, chairman of the academy will preside over the event to be held at St. Aloysius College from 10.30 a.m.

2. The Mangaluru City Corporation will hold its council meeting, to be presided by Mayor Premananda Shetty, in Lalbagh at 3 p.m.


