Top news developments from Karnataka on August 19, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Children participate in the Sri Krishna Vesha competition organised as part of the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at Kadri Sri Manjunatha temple, in Mangaluru on August 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

1. A day after the vehicle of Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah was gheraoed and pelted with eggs over his remarks on Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar at Kodagu, Congress has planned protests. For instance, Mysuru District Congress will stage a protest against BJP and RSS condemning the Thursday incident.

2. ATREE is holding a series of programmes to mark its 25th anniversary as part of a two-day event at the Indian Institute of Science in Malleswaram. On the second of programmes today, ATREE has lined up sessions on City and its environment. Check the programme list here https://www.atree.org/atree25program.

3. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is at Tirupati with his predecessor B.S. Yediyurappa to review progress of Karnataka government guest house under construction there.

4. Karnataka Lalitakala Academy is organising the Suvarna Annual Art Exhibition on the occasion of 75th anniversary of Indian Independence. Senior Artist S.G. Vasudev will inaugurate the exhibition to be held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat, Kumarakrupa Road from 11 a.m. onwards. The Academy is also organising a programme to present honorary awards and annual prizes. Minister for Energy and Department of Kannada and Culture, V. Sunil Kumar to present the awards. The programme will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road from 6 p.m. onwards.

5. Department of Commerce, Bengaluru City University, is organising a programme titled ‘Madhura Smirthi’ on Friday. Vice Chancellor of Bengaluru City University Prof. Lingaraja Gandhi will be the chief guest. The programme will be held at Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Palace Road, from 9.30 a.m. onwards.

From South Karnataka

1. University of Mysore to conduct a workshop on Pali language and its importance in the study of Buddhist literature.

2. Mysuru District administration to conduct programmes to mark Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

3. Release of new books by JSS Mahavidyapeetha and Publications to mark the 107th birth anniversary of Rajendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Udupi district administration to celebrate Sri Krishna Janmasthami by organising various events at Rajangana in the premises of Sri Krishna Mutt. Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat will preside over the inaugural session.

2. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra will inaugurate an awareness programme on drug abuse – role of youth in ensuring health and dignity at Dr. M. V. Shetty Institute of Professional Sciences and Management in Mangaluru.

From North Karnataka

1. Mudhol hounds, the indigenous dog breed of Karnataka, could join the special protection force at the Centre soon. Two puppies have taken by SPG for experimental trials.

2. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to initiate various development programmes at different localities in Hubballi.