Top news developments from Karnataka on August 01, 2022

A view of Anjanadri hills, which is believed to be the birth place of Anjaneya. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is visiting Koppal district today to hold discussions regarding the development of the hills. | Photo Credit: R KRISHNA KUMAR

August 01, 2022 11:01 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Election Commission of India and Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Bengaluru, are organising a programme on Electoral Reforms on Monday. Chief Secretary, Vandita Sharma, Rakesh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, and Administrator, BBMP, Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer and Tushar Girinath, Chief Commissioner, BBMP, are expected to participate in the event, that will be held at Vikasa Soudha from 11 a.m. onwards.

2. Karnataka State Temperance Board, Department of Information and Public Relations and Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi are jointly organising an addiction-free day on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr. Mahanta Shivayogi of Chittaragi Ilkal Sri Vijay Mahantesh Samsthana. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate. The programme will be held at Gandhi Bhavan premises, on Kumarakrupa Road, from 11 am. onwards.

3. Kaajaana is presenting a solo stage performance by Gokula Sahrudaya called Chitte - Children’s state of mind, written by Dr. Beluru Raghunandan and directed by Krishnamurthy Kavathar. The event will be held at Kalaagrama, Mallathahalli from 4 p.m. onwards.

4. Kala Srishti is organising a national painting exhibition, vice president of Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat Appajaiah to inaugurate. The exhibition will be held at Parishat premises on Kumarakrupa Road, from 4 p.m. onwards.

From North Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is visiting Koppal district today to hold discussions with officials concerning development of Anjanadri Hills which is believed to be the birth place of Anjaneya. Government has already made a budgetary allocation of Rs. 100 crore for the development of these hills.

2. Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha is set to stage a dharna in Kalaburagi demanding inclusion of Veerashaiva sub-groups in Union Government’s OBC list.

3. Minister Govind Karjol will launch anti-drug addiction campaign in Belagavi.

4. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will participate in Jatra Mahotsava in Davanagere at 10.30 a.m.

5. The team of Start Infosys Hubballi campaign to celebrate the beginning of Infosys in Hubballi at 10.30 a.m.

From South Karnataka

1. Health and Family Welfare Department will launch an Intensified Diarrhoea Control Fortnight from Monday to reduce mortality rate among children less than five years of age.

2. The Mysuru unit of All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha will take out a rally to press for inclusion of the community under OBC category.

From Coastal Karnataka

Former chief minister H. D. Kumaraswamy is holding a press conference.