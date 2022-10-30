Top news development in Karnataka on October 30, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau
October 30, 2022 11:22 IST

A file photo of the Statue of Unity, in Kevadia colony of Narmada district. The Karnataka State Police organised a 10-km unity run to mark the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. To mark the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and 75th Independence Day, the Karnataka State Police organised a 10-km unity run. The event was inaugurated by Praveen Sood, Director General and Inspector General of Police, in front of Vidhana Soudha, at 6.15 a.m. The run, which saw participation of over 500 police personnel, concluded at Kanteerava Stadium, at 8 a.m.

2. Office of the Controller of Communication Accounts, Karnataka Circle organised a walkathon to mark Vigilance awareness week. The walkathon commenced at its premises on Palace Road at 7 a.m. 

3. Bunt’s Sangha Bangalore is holding Deepavali celebrations. As part of the celebrations, there will be a fashion show, Lakshmana Katha and dance ballet by Karthees Performing Arts and Members of the Sangha. The event will be held at Srimathi Radhabai Thimmappa Bhandari Sabha Bhavana, Bunt’s Sangha Complex, Chord Road, Vijayanagar from 2.30 p.m. onwards.

From North Karnataka

1. BJP is organising a convention of OBCs in Kalaburagi today. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivaraj Singh Chauhan, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Bhagavanth Khuba, party leaders B.S. Yediyurappa, K.S. Eshwarappa and Nalin Kumar Kateel are among the prominent leaders who are participating in the event. 10.30 a.m. 

2. Belagavi Art Festival to be launched at Sapna Book House at 10.30 am.

3. Venugram cycling club duathlon to be held in Belagavi.

From South Karnataka

1. MLC A. H. Vishwanath is addressing a press conference.

2. 103rd founding day celebrations of All India Trade Union Congress will be held today

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Postal Department, Mangaluru Division will release special covers and picture post cards on “Mangaluru Tiles” and “Invention of Khaki colour in Mangaluru”. Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, S. Rajendra Kumar will participate at Mangaluru Head Post Office, Pandeshwar at 10 a.m.

2. Inauguration of Mangaluru Taluk Kannada Sahitya Sammelana by KSP President Mahesh Joshi, Sharada Vidyalaya, Kodialbail, 10 a.m.

3. Panchamada Inchara Viveka Smruthi is organising vocal recitals by B. Krishna Bhat and Anol Chatterjee, Sarod recital by Abhishek Borkar at Vivekananda auditorium, Ramakrishna Mutt, 3.30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

4.. Bank of Baroda will conduct Vigilance Awareness Week. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar to flag off the walkathon at 7 a.m. and the bike rally at 8.30 am from A.B. Shetty Circle.

