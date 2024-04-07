Top Karnataka news developments today

April 07, 2024 11:23 am | Updated 11:23 am IST

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is addressing a slew of poll campaign meetings in Bengaluru today. Deputy Chief Miniter D.K. Shivakumar is addressing poll campaign meetings in big apartment complexes in Rajarajeswarinagar that come under Bengaluru Rural from where his brother D.K. Suresh is contesting. Deputy Chief Miniter D.K. Shivakumar will campaign in the Alappuzha constituency for Congress leader K.C. Venugopal today. BJP leader S. Suresh Kumar will address a press conference today. The Communist Party of India is organising a political convention of all the coalition partners of the Indian alliance. A booklet detailing the alleged failures of the BJP government will be released on the occasion by the CPI Karnataka State Council. The meeting will be held at Telugu Vignana Samithi Auditorium, Gayathri Devi Park, Vyalikaval, at 11 a.m. Book Brahma is organising a programme to release the book titled Amoeba, a detective novel written by Bhagiratha. Writer Jogi, journalists Ananth Chinivar and Yashomathi Ravibelagere, actor A.P. Arjun, producer and director Sihikahi Chandrru, actors Nenapirali Prem and Virat, will be participating in the programme being held at Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Pampa Mahakavi Road, Chamarajpet at 10.30 a.m. The Mythic Society, Bengaluru is organising Shri K. Narayana Iyengar Memorial Endowment Lecture and a special lecture. Lecture on New Discovery on Numerical Script by Devarajaswamy, Professor and General Secretary, Karnataka Itihasa Academy; and Lecture on “The coastal Geomorphology of Karnataka and its Geo-tourism potential by Dr.N.R. Ramesh, Geo Archaeologist, former Additional Director General, Geological Survey of India. The event will be held in Centenary Hall, 2nd Floor, The Mythic Society, on Nrupathunga Road, at 11 a.m. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Infosys Foundation and Artyfy are jointly presenting a Hindustani vocal concert by Pt. Suhas Vyas today. He will be accompanied by Pt. Vyasmurti Katti on harmonium and Pt. Kiran Yavgal on tabla. The programme will be held in KRG Hall, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan premises on Race Course Road at 6 p.m.

From North Karnataka:

Congress candidate for Ballari E. Tukaram will hold a party workers’ meeting at Kamma Bhavan in Ballari at 11 a.m. CITU State President Varalakshmi and district secretary M.B. Sajjan will address a press conference in Kalaburagi. BJP and JD(S) coalition will organise coordination meetings in various northern districts.

From South Karnataka

CPI (M) to hold a district level convention on Saving Constitution and Secularism BJP candidate Yaduveer Wadiyar to campaign in Kodagu today and hold 16 meetings. Mangalore University is organising a workshop on yoga therapy for lifestyle disorders in Mangaluru, K. Krishna Sharma, Professor and Head, the Department of Human Consciousness and Yogic Sciences at the university speaks on the topic, University College. Child prodigy Kumari Ganga Sasidharan of Guruvayur will present a violin concert among others at the Sangeetha Vidwan N. Gopalakrishna Iyer memorial Carnatic music concert organized by Sangeetha Parishath and Ramakrishna Mutt at the Mutt in Mangaluru, 3.30 p.m. onwards.

