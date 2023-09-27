Top Karnataka news developments today

September 27, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 12:52 pm IST

While Bengaluru bandh passed off peacefully on Tuesday, organisations are preparing for the Karnataka bandh on Friday to protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu amidst drought. The bandh on Friday is expected to be more complete, particularly in the Cauvery basin area. BJP and JD(S) will hold a joint protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha today, continuing their protest against Cauvery dispute. Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch H.D. Deve Gowda will speak to the press today in the first press meet after the party formally announced tie-up with the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of Lok Sabha elections next year. The Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, will celebrate World Tourism Day today. It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The programme will be held in Indira Gandhi Musical Foundation, opposite Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, 11 a.m. The Kengal Hanumanthaiah Medical College Horata Samiti has decided to start a legal battle against the State Government’s decision of shifting the medical college from the proposed RGUHS campus, Ramanagara to Kanakapura and it has filed a public Interest litigation in the High Court. Ramaiah Institute of Technology is organising the 15th Graduation Day for awarding provisional degrees for B.E., B. Arch, M. Tech, M.Arch, MBA and MCA students. Dr. Uday B. Desai, former Director, IIT Hyderabad, Chancellor Aurag University, Hyderabad, and ICFAI University, Dehradun, will be the chief guest and deliver the Graduation Day address. Chairman of Gokula Education Foundation, Dr. M.R. Jayaram will preside over the event that will be held in R.I.T Quadrangle, RIT premises, Mathikere, at 11 a.m. Kannada Geleyara Balaga and Karnataka Vikasa Ranga are jointly organising a seminar on “Tamilnadige neeru, Cavery sankata, mundenu?” on the Cauvery water dispute. Former Minister, P.G.R. Sindhia, to preside over the event that will be held in B.M.Sri Foundation, 11 a.m. The District outreach programme through ‘PF Near you’ organised by EPFO Peenya, which commenced at 9 a.m. today at Ravindu Motors, Industrial Suburb, No. 25, Chord Road, Rajajinagar opposite ISKCON Temple, will be on till 2 p.m.

From South Karnataka

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to participate in a mass marriage program at MM Hills today and later review of development works in Chamarajanagar. World Tourism Day celebrations are being held by Mysuru district administration and Department of Tourism today.

From North Karnataka

Farmers associations in North Karnataka want the Union Government to initiate drought relief measures including crop loss compensation. They warn of an agitation if the relief measures are delayed.

From Coastal Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada district administration organised a workshop on tourism development in Dakshina Kannada in Mangaluru. Speaker and Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader presided over the event early this morning. The day was also celebrated at Udupi, presided over by local MLA Yashpal Suvarna.

