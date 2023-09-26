ADVERTISEMENT

Top Karnataka news developments today

September 26, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:47 am IST

Here is a list of top news developments to look out for from Karnataka on September 26, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Mixed response to the Bengaluru Bandh called by various organisations on the Cauvery water-sharing issue in Bengaluru in the morning. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

  1. Bengaluru bandh is being observed today in response to the call given by farmers and Kannada oranisations with respect to the Cauvery water sharing row.
  2. Department of Posts in coordination with the Union Government is organizing Rozgar Mela-Mission recruitment - 9th National event today. Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Heavy Industries, Government of India, will participate. The programme will be held in Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Central College campus on Palace Road, from 9:30 a.m. 

From North Karnataka 

  1. Janata Darshan by Minister Satish Jarkiholi in KPTCL hall in Nehru Nagar in Belagavi at 11 a.m. 
  2. Vishwa Hindu Parishad at to address a press meet about Shourya Jagaran yatra in Hubballi at 12 p.m. 
  3. Janavadi Mahila Sanghatan to take out a protest rally in Kalaburagi at 12 noon.

From Mysuru

  1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to inaugurate training program for “Pashu Sakhis” of Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services; launch of vaccination drive against foot and mouth disease.  
  2. The Chief Minister will review the passing out parade of the 37th batch of civil DySPs and excise DySPs at Karnataka Police Academy. 
  3. Department of Posts will conduct employment mela; Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje to inaugurate. 
  4. A Health Mela and organ donation registration drive is being held in Mandya district today.  

From Mangaluru 

  1. Mangauru City Corporation Council holds its monthly meeting. Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur presides over it, 11 a.m. 
  2. Telecom Regulatory Authority of India organizes a telecom consumer outreach programme at Bajpe on the outskirts of Mangaluru. There will also be a lecture on cybercrime/cyberfrauds by police, at 10:30 a.m.  
  3. Rahim Khan, Minister for Municipal Administration and Haj will inspect the projects of Ullal City municipality including the management of its solid waste management unit, 3 p.m. 

Read more news from Karnataka here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US