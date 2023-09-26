Top Karnataka news developments today

September 26, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:47 am IST

Bengaluru bandh is being observed today in response to the call given by farmers and Kannada oranisations with respect to the Cauvery water sharing row. Department of Posts in coordination with the Union Government is organizing Rozgar Mela-Mission recruitment - 9th National event today. Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Heavy Industries, Government of India, will participate. The programme will be held in Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Central College campus on Palace Road, from 9:30 a.m.

From North Karnataka

Janata Darshan by Minister Satish Jarkiholi in KPTCL hall in Nehru Nagar in Belagavi at 11 a.m. Vishwa Hindu Parishad at to address a press meet about Shourya Jagaran yatra in Hubballi at 12 p.m. Janavadi Mahila Sanghatan to take out a protest rally in Kalaburagi at 12 noon.

From Mysuru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to inaugurate training program for “Pashu Sakhis” of Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services; launch of vaccination drive against foot and mouth disease. The Chief Minister will review the passing out parade of the 37th batch of civil DySPs and excise DySPs at Karnataka Police Academy. Department of Posts will conduct employment mela; Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje to inaugurate. A Health Mela and organ donation registration drive is being held in Mandya district today.

From Mangaluru

Mangauru City Corporation Council holds its monthly meeting. Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur presides over it, 11 a.m. Telecom Regulatory Authority of India organizes a telecom consumer outreach programme at Bajpe on the outskirts of Mangaluru. There will also be a lecture on cybercrime/cyberfrauds by police, at 10:30 a.m. Rahim Khan, Minister for Municipal Administration and Haj will inspect the projects of Ullal City municipality including the management of its solid waste management unit, 3 p.m.

