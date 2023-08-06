Top Karnataka news developments today 

August 06, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST

State stakeholders consultation on child protection. Inauguration by Justice Prasanna B. Varale, Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka and Patron-in-Chief, KSLSA and KJA. It will be held in the auditorium, Karnataka Judicial Academy, near Shivananda Circle, 9:30 a.m. The Mythic Society is organizing a talk on the Kings of Sodhe today. It will be delivered by Dr. Lakshmish Hegade Sonda, Historian and Member of, Tagore National Fellowship Committee, Delhi. The programme will be held in the Centenary Auditorium, II Floor, Mythic Society premises on Nrupathunga Road, from 11 a.m. The valedictory programme of B.M. Sreenivasaiah Memorial 8th National Moot Court Competition organized by B.M.S. College of Law will be held today. Justice H.P. Sandesh, Judge, High Court of Karnataka will be the chief guest. The programme will be held on the college premises on Bull Temple Road in Basavanagudi at 4:30 p.m. The valedictory programme of the golden jubilee celebration, National Tax Conference and Tax Practitioner Day organized by the Karnataka State Tax Practitioners Association in association with All India Federation of Tax Practitioners, will be held today. Deputy Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar and Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Tourism, H.K. Patil, past president of AIFTP, Dr. M.V.K. Moorthy and President, FKCCI, B.V. Gopal Reddy, will be chief guests. The programme will be held in Palace Grounds, Gate No. 9, Princes Green, at 12 noon. CMR University is hosting an alumni meeting today. Kiran P.K., an alumnus of CMR University and the Senior Director at Cornerstone on Demand, will be the chief guest. The event will take place on the CMR University campus, OMBR Layout, Chikka Banaswadi, at 11 a.m.

From North Karnataka:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to virtually launch the works to upgrade 11 Railway Stations in the Kalyana Karnataka region under Amrith Bharat Yojna today. The State government is planning to launch the Gruha Lakshmi monthly payment scheme for women from Belagavi, the home district of Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Women and Child Welfare Minister.

From Mysuru

Two of the railway stations to be remodelled and modernised under Amrit Bharat Station Schemes are in Mysuru Railway Division, foundation to be laid today. A walkathon to mark vascular diseases awareness day by JSS Medical College and Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Science and Research. Press conference by Sugarcane Farmers Association on issues plaguing sugarcane farmers.

From Mangaluru

The Prime Minister is virtually laying the foundation stone for Mangaluru Junction Railway Station improvement today.

