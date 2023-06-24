Top Karnataka news developments today

June 24, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 12:19 pm IST

1. With Centre refusing to sell rice to Karnataka for its flagship Anna Bhagya scheme, which was to start on July 1, the scheme is set to be delayed. Karnataka will now re-start its hunt for the extra rice it needs for the scheme through other agencies and other States. The Centre’s decision was conveyed to Karnataka’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa by Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi on Friday.

2. Second day’s Y20 Consultation organized by NIMHANS and Ministry of Youth Affairs, Government of India, will feature panel discussion in which experts, policymakers and youth delegates across the world will take part.

3. The inaugural programme for the Bodoland Regional Apex Weavers and Artisans Cooperative Federation Ltd’s National Handloom Expo 2023, will be held today. Minister for Transport and Muzrai, Ramaling Reddy will participate as the chief guest at Shubh Convention, J.P. Nagar 7th Phase.

4. Karnataka Kannada Barahagarara Mattu Prakashakara Sangha is organizing its 20th anniversary where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate and present awards.

From Coastal Karnataka

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain at Ullal Police Station will attend public grievance meeting today.

From South Karnataka

Sahaja Samrudha, will hold a Jackfruit Festival at Mysuru; the event will also highlight value additions and culinary possibilities for entrepreneurs to take advantage of it.

From North Karnataka

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur will interact with MSME entrepreneurs at Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry conference hall in Kalaburagi today.