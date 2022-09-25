Top Karnataka news developments today

Key news developments from Karnataka on September 25, 2022

Here are the important developments from Karnataka to watch out for today:

1. Hind Mazdoor Kisan Panchayat is organizing a programme to launch the book titled ‘‘The life and times of George Fernandes”—a comprehensive biography of George Ferdnandes written by Dr. Rahul Ramagundam. It will be released by former Chief Minister and leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah. Justice M.N. Venkatachalaiah, former Chief Justice of Supreme Court of India and Justice N. Santosh Hegde, former Judge of Supreme Court will be the guest of honour. Noted historian Ramachandra Guha will speak on the book. The book release programme will be held at the Bharat Scouts and Guides, Karnataka, premises on Palace Road at 10.30 a.m.

2. Karnataka Marwari Samaj in association with Shree Bhagwan Mahaveer Vikland Sahayata Samiti is organizing a programme to distribute artificial limbs. The event will be held at Maharaja Agrasen Bhawan, Jayanagar, near Ashoka Pillar from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

Yakshadegula is presenting Bala Yakshotsava at Yuvaka Sangha, 31st Cross, 11th Main Road, 4th Block, Jayanagar. from 4 p.m. onwards.

From North Karnataka:

1. Police will release an advisory on tackling fraudsters online, after miscreants create a fake profile of Belagavi SP.

2. Ballari Congress to open War Room in view of Assembly Elections.

3. Basava Samiti district president Vilasvati Khuba will hold a press meet in Kalaburagi.

4. Kannada Development Authority member Suresh Badiger will hold a press meet in Kalaburagi.

From Mysuru:

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be on a two day visit to Mysuru for Dasara from today.

2. Congress leader Priyank Kharge will hold a press meet on Bharath Jodo yatra and other issues.

3. Though the police have not accorded permission for Mahisha Dasara, organizers have insisted that they will go ahead with it today.

4. Forest Department launches combing operations in Ponnampet taluk of Kodagu to nab the tiger suspected to have killed a worker on Saturday.

From Mangaluru:

Earth, River and Beyond, exploring Mangaluru heritage through sketches by artist Jeevan Salian, BMS Ferry point, Bengre, 8.45 am.