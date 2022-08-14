Top Karnataka news developments today

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today:

ADVERTISEMENT

Students taking part in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ragi Kana Santhe is organising Independence Day celebrations from 10.30 a.m. Renowned Khadi activist and theatre personality Prasanna will be part of Independence Day events. There will be music concert by Vasu Dixit, an Odissi dance by Dr. Pooja, and a Kuchipudi dance by Ashwini Navaneeth. There will also be programmes by children. The programmes will be held on Ragi Kana premises, Sri Ramakrishna Samagra Shikshana Kendra campus, off Bannerghatta Road Gottigere.

Vijay Bhavani Welfare Association is celebrating Chatrapathi Sri Shivaji Maharaj’s 395th Jayanthi and Association’s 36th annual function. It will be held at K.K.M.P. Kalyana Mantapa, Millers Road, Vasant Nagar from 11 a.m. onwards.

BMS College for Women is organizing its Annual Day celebration titled Sambhava 2022. It will be held at Indoor Stadium, BMS College of Engineering from 11 a.m. onwards till 4.30 p.m.

Dhrushya will be presenting its play Rakta Dhwaja. The play is designed and directed by Dakshayini Bhat A. The play will be held at Kala Grama, Mallathalli from 7 p.m. From North Karnataka: ADVERTISEMENT Transport Minister and Ballari In-charge B. Sriramulu, along with schoolchildren, to climb Mincheri Hill holding national flag and hoist it on hilltop. He will also inaugurate Judge’s bungalow in Mincheri Hill. Mr. Sriramulu will inaugurate Gandhi Bhavan on the premises of the Ballari Deputy Commissioner’s office at 12.30 pm. Industry Minister and Kalaburagi in-charge Murugesh Nirani to inaugurate Arivina Mane hall at Kalyana Karnataka Human Resources and Cultural organisation in Kalaburagi. Press conference by BJP Kalaburagi Rural district unit president Shivaraj Patil Raddewadgi about political developments and scenario. Press meet by Parampare Mysuru organisation in Kalaburagi From Mysuru: Mysore City Corporation to distribute amenities for beneficiaries under National Urban Livelihood Mission as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Series of cultural programmes and events at the palace premises from evening to past midnight to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence Day

Rehearsals for the first batch of Dasara elephants - for the Vijaydashmi procession - commences today.

Azadi Run is being organized to mark 75th anniversary of Independence. From Mangaluru: A day ahead of Independence Day, BJP to unveil a 100 mts long national flag at Chitrapura beach in Mangaluru at 3 pm. Kudroli Gokarnanatha temple in Mangaluru to showcase on the floor a special national flag made from cereals and pulses. Lions Club Kadri Hills in Mangaluru organises a cycle jatha for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM Karnataka