Top Karnataka news developments today

Thumbe vented dam built across the Netravathi illuminated for the Independence Day by Mangaluru City Corporation. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BJP Economic Cell, Karnataka, is organizing a programme on Saturday to release a souvenir titled Vishwaguru Bharat, in which Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman will be participating as the chief guest. The event will be held at J.W. Marriott, Vittal Mallya Road from 4 pm onwards. Press conference by BBMP Chief Commissioner, Tushar Girinath regarding preparation for 75th Independence Day celebration. It will be held at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground, Mahatma Gandhi Road, 9 am. B.PAC in association with Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka is organizing a session on the new initiatives by CEO Karnataka - Voter Helpline App (VHA). Opening remarks will be delivered by Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka. The event will be held at KRG hall, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan between 10.30 am and 12.30 pm. National Dalit Movement for Justice and National Campaign on Dalit Human Rights are jointly organizing a State-level Legal Clinic on Dalit Atrocities. It will be held at Legislature House, 2nd Block, Conference Hall, near Vidhana Soudha, 10 am. Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Ltd will hold a press conference on Saturday regarding Bangalore Gandikota two-night three-day package tour from Bangalore. It will be held at Goldfinch Hotel, 32/3, Crescent Road, off Race Course Road, Madhavnagar, High Grounds, 12:30 pm. Sri Sharada Samskrutika Sangha and SBI Officers Colony Residents Welfare Association will present a Veena Mandolin Jugalbandi by Revathi Kamath and Vishnu Venkatesh on August 13. They will be supported by Narasimhan Ramaswamy Iyengar and Deepika Srinivasan on mrudangam. The event will be held from 6:30 pm onwards. at SBI Officers Colony Hall, opposite Ganapathi Seva Trust, Basaveshwaranagar. From North Karnataka As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration, Ballari in charge Minister B. Sreeramulu will participate in school children’s procession in Ballari Ballari In-charge Minister B. Sreeramulu to hoist national flag on a 150-feet high pole in Ballari. Over 12,000 people, including schoolchildren, are expected to participate. Karnataka Rajya Raita Sanga leader Nagendrappa Tambe to address the media on farmers’ issues including the crop loss in the recent rains. Press meet by G99 Group about Blood donation camp to be held on Independence Day. Tiranga yatra and Har Ghar Tiranga programmes are being held as part of Amrit Mahotsav of Indian Independence in Hubballi, Dharwad and Belagavi. From Mysuru Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan is being launched by district administrations in Mandya and Chamarajanagar; NSS wing of Teresian College will mark Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with a slew of programs and felicitation to ex-servicemen. From Mangaluru Justice S. Abdul Nazeer, Supreme Court Judge, will deliver a silver jubilee endowment lecture and inaugurate Lex-Ultima 2022, a law festival, at SDM Law College in Mangaluru, D. Veerendra Heggade, MP, will presides, law college auditorium, 11 am. Pilikula Development Authority is set to organise Aati koota, to celebrate the traditional practices of Tulu culture during Aashada month, at Pilikula in Mangaluru, 10 a.m. BJP to take out a Tiranga procession in Mangaluru from town hall to PVS circle, 10 am. Read more news developments from Karnataka here. ADVERTISEMENT

