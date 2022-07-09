Top Karnataka news developments today

Key news developments from Karnataka on July 9, 2022

Sea erosion due to the heavy rain at Maravanthe Beach in Udupi district on July 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Key news developments from Karnataka on July 9, 2022

1. As many as 250 Amarnath pilgrims from Karnataka are believed to be in Jammu and Kashmir, where at least 15 people have died and dozens are missing after flash floods caused landslips near the Baltal base camp.

2. Mild tremors were felt in Belgavi this morning. Similar tremors have been felt over the past few days in the bordering region between Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada too.

3. Heavy rains continue in parts of Malnad and Coastal districts. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held meetings with deputy commissioners of 13 rain-affected districts yesterday and asked for relocation of people from landslide-prone regions.

4. Mount Carmel College is organising its platinum jubilee celebrations today, to be inaugurated by Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu. Governor of Karnataka Thaawar Chand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to participate. The programme will be held at Diamond Jubilee Auditorium of the College, Palace Road, Vasant Nagar, 11.30 a.m.

5. Karnataka Samskrit University is organising its ninth annual convocation and Decennial celebration at Glass House, Raj Bhavan, 4 p.m.

6. Sapna Book House is launching “Spectrum of Classical Literature in Karnataka” a set of five volumes, written by Hampa Nagarajaiah. The event will be held at Gandhi Bhavan, Kumara Park East, 10.30 a.m. onwards.

7. Sukruthi Natyalaya will present Natya Spandana programme by Spandana Subhash. The programme will be held at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, G.D. Park Extension, Vyalikaval, 16th Cross, Malleswaram, 5.15 p.m. onwards.

8. As part of the two-day Rasaabhinaya Festival 2022, there will be a Kathak dance by Murali Mohan Kalvakalva, Bharatanatya by P. Praveen Kumar and Kathak dance by Mysore B. Nagaraj. The event will be held at Vyoma Art Space, 126/A, 8th Main Road, above Lenus Hospital, 3rd Phase, J.P. Nagar, from 5.30 p.m. onwards.

9. BMS College of Architecture is holding "Malleswaram Parichaya," an exhibition of documentation of Malleswaram from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at HVN Heritage Bungalow, Government Girls High School, 6th Main Road, 13th Cross, Malleswaram.

10. Kavyaspandana Publications is launching “Hallihyda” a biography of poet Doddarangegowda written by Dr. Badravathi Ramachari. President of Kannada Sahitya Parishat Dr. Mahesh Joshi will inaugurate the programme. Senior scholar Hampa Nagarajaiah will release the book. The event will be held at Seshadripuram Educational Trust premises, Nagappa Street. Sheshadripuram from 4 p.m. onwards.

11. BJP State office-bearers meeting in Hassan today. Nailn Kateel, Kailash Vijayvargiya participate.

12. Mysuru Urban Development Authority to launch Green Mysuru campaign. 25,000 saplings to be planted as part of the campaign in the first phase commencing Saturday.

13. Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Kridhsn Pal Gurjar to interact with students in Mandya.

14. Press meet will be held by Pranavanda Swamiji of Ediga Samaja today at Mangaluru.

15. Congress to hold press meet on launch of campaign against polyester national flag at Hubballi.

16. Press meet by Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry on State-level industry & commerce convention to be held in Hubballi on July 16.

Read more news from Karnataka here.