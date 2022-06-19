Top Karnataka news developments today

Key news developments from Karnataka on June 19, 2022

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Sadguru Jaggi Vasudeva will participate at the Save Soil public event that is being held at Tripura Vasini, Palace Grounds 11 a.m.

2. Sri Drowpathy Amman Fire Walking Devotees Association is organising a fire walking festival between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at RBANM’s High School Ground, Gangadhara Chetty Road.

3. KSRTC Kendra Kannada Kriya Samithi is organising a zonal level Kannada awareness conference at Nayana Auditorium, Kannada Bhavana on J.C. Road today at 11 a.m

4. Kriya Madhyama is organising a seminar on the communal situation in Dakshina Kannada. A book written by journalist Naveen Soorinje titled ‘Netravatiyalli Nettaru’, chronicling the situation in Dakshina Kannada, will be released by Mohammed Shaheed, who lost his father in a communal riot, Gandhi Bhavan, Kumara Krupa Road, at 10.30 a.m.

5. Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje will inaugurate farmers’ hostel in KLE Society’s KVK in Belagavi district.

6. Kalyana Karnataka Arya Ediga Horata Samiti’s Rashtriya Mahamandali president Pranavananda Swami will address a press conference regarding indefinite hunger strike to press for his community’s demands.

7. Sadguru Jaggi Vasudeva is set to address the public at Manasagangotri today as part of the conclusion of his 100th day Save Soil Mission bike campaign.

8. Sabiha Bhoomigowda, former Vice-Chancellor of Akkamahadevi Women’s University, Vijayapura will inaugurate Navakarnataka’s book shop and also release 16 books at Canara Apartment, Sharavu Mahaganapathi Temple Road, 10.30 a.m.

9. English Yakshagana by Yakshananda Children’s Troupe on Brahma Kapala, Dakshadhwara and Girija Kalyana, Shree Krishna Parijatha and Narakasura Moksha, Keechaka Sairandhri episodes, Town Hall, 2 p.m.

