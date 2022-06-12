Top Karnataka news developments today

Key news developments from Karnataka on June 12, 2022

1. State Bank of Mysore Pensioners’ Commune is organising a programme on challenges before senior citizens to mark its silver jubilee and will also launch a campaign for body donation. Member of Parliament, Sumalatha Ambarish will be participating in the event as chief guest. The event will be held at Shikshakara Sadana, District Office Compound, opposite Cauvery Bhavan, near Mysore Bank Circle, 3 p.m.

2. The Mythic Society is organising lecture programmes on its premises. A lecture on Bharatiya Tantra Darshana by writer and Historian G.B. Harish will be held at 11 a.m. Another lecture by Archaeologist K.B. Shivatarak on the pre-history of Tumkur district — a review, will be held at 12 noon. Venue: Society premises, II Floor, Nrupathunga Road.

3. PETGALA and The Feline Club of India are jointly organising an “Adopt Cats and Dogs” campaign today at Jayamahal Palace on Jayamahal Road from 11 a.m. onwards.

4. Odyssey to a great epic, an exhibition of paintings by Chandranath Acharya will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Indian Institute of World Culture premises, No. 6, B.P. Wadia Road, Basavanagudi.

5. Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba will inaugurate a soil testing laboratory of National Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd at Aland in Kalaburagi district at 11 a.m.

6. Kalaburagi District Administration will observe World Day Against Child Labour which would be inaugurated by Principal District and Sessions Judge K. Subramanya.

7. District Union of Working Journalists will conduct a workshop in Hubballi for young journalists on present day media challenges.

8. Chamarajanagar district administration is set to observe World Day Against Child Labour and sensitise officials and other stakeholders about the scourge and the need to maintain vigil to prevent it.

9. Shobha B. G., Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary of Dakshina Kannada Legal Services Authority will inaugurate a legal awareness programme for World Anti-Child Labour Day, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra presides, 10.30 a.m.

10. V. Sunil Kumar, Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture to inaugurate Bharatiya Janata Party’s Dakshina Kannada Yuva Morcha conference at Bantwal, 12.30 p.m.

