Top Karnataka news developments today

May 29, 2022 10:25 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today.

All India Insurance Pensioners Association is organising the 8th General conference, retired Judge of Karnataka High Court Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das will inaugurate the conference, AIIEA General Secretary Shreekant Mishra, chief guest, Hotel City Centaur, City Railway Station Road, Gubbi Thotadappa Road, 11 am. Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana to launch holistic health tech App – AAYU, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Dr. H.R. Nagendra, Chancellor, S-VYSA to participate in the event at Samskriti Bhavanam, Prashanti Kutiram, Vivekananda Road, Kallubalu Post, Jigani. The Mythic Society: Talk on ‘‘New possibilities in folklore’ by Dr. Mahalingeshwara S.P., Regional Secretary, Kendra Sahitya Akademi, South Zone, 11 am.; Talk on folk arts survival by Dr. Ramu Mulagi, Folk expert and artiste, Centenary Auditorium, 2nd Floor, Society premises, Nrupathunga Road, 11 am. Bangalore International Centre: Parama Padam life’s game of snakes and ladders, a solo thematic Bharatanatyam presentation by Mohanapriyan Thavarajah, BIC Premises, No. 7, 4th Main Road, Domlur II stage, 4 pm and 7 pm. Vijayanagara Sangeetha Sabha Trust: Hindustani vocal concert by Dattatreya Velankar, tabla by Sumit Nayak and harmonium by Madhusudhan Bhat, Vijayanagara Maruthi Mandira Auditorium, Vijayanagara, 5:45 pm to 8:15 pm. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Infosys Foundation: 92nd Cultural Outreach programme - Sri Gurubhyo Namaha: Bharatanatyam performance Thematic presentation by Bharatanjali ensemble: disciples of Seetha Guruprasad, Khincha Auditorium, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road, 11 am. Madhuram Arts Foundation: A tribute to Padmavathy Natesan, Narayaneeyam Parayanam by Srimathi Radhakrishnan and party; Namasankeerthanam by O.S. Mukundan and Sriram Natesan and party, Pravachana Mandira Hall, IEHCS Layout, Vidyaranyapura Main Road, Vidyaranyapura 6 pm. Institute of Health Management Research, South Campus: Open Day at IIHMR Campus.

North Karnataka

Transport Minister B. Sriramulu to inaugurate Nataka Academy Award presentation programme in Ballari. Dalits enter Hanuman temple with police security at Amalihal village in Shorapur taluk of Yadgir district.

Mysuru

In the run up to the International Day of Yoga, Federation of Yoga Organizations in Mysuru brace up for the event and conducts a rehearsal besides chalking out plans to make the event a grand success.

Mangaluru

Dakshina Kannada District In-charge Minister Sunil Kumar to visit Smart City project works, MCC premises.