Top Karnataka news developments today

Key news developments from Karnataka on May 15, 2022

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai flagged off World Premier 10K run today in Bengaluru.

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to inaugurate mega museum on Bhagavad Gita, centre for visually-challenged and other works in Hubballi.

3. The 47th BSNL Karnataka circle conference is being held in Mysuru today.

4. Mysuru Yoga Federation will release posters and banners in the run up to the International Yoga Day to be held next month.

5. Government schools in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts are preparing to welcome students to the academic year 2022-23 as classes are slated to begin from May 16.

6. A two-day job mela being organised by Mangalore University from Saturday continues on Sunday. More than 40 companies are screening, and interviewing students.

7. The convocation of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute to be held.

