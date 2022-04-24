Top Karnataka news developments today

Karnataka Bureau April 24, 2022 12:10 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate Khelo India – University Games in Bengaluru today. 2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is participating at annual awards’ presentation ceremony of Kannada film industry in Bengaluru. 3. Former Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council and former MLA for Aland B.R. Patil has written a letter to president of India demanding an investigation into irregularities in the appointment of teaching staff in the CUK. 4. Kollegal MLA N. Mahesh, who was elected on a BSP ticket but was subsequently expelled from the party, will formally join the BJP along with his supporters in Mysuru on Sunday. The MLA has already joined the BJP at a programe in BJP state office in Bengaluru. 5. Shille Kyata, a nomadic community, will organize a meeting under the auspices of Democratic Youth Federation of India to press for their rights to get free housing sites, house, education, power supply and drinking water. A majority of members of the community are engaged in fishing in rivers in the coastal belt. Read more from news from Karnataka here.



